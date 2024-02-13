2023 position breakdown: Tight ends

The good: The tight end position has been a huge weapon in Detroit's offense since Ben Johnson took over as offensive coordinator in 2022, and the addition of rookie Sam LaPorta this season made the position one of the league's best.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell played tight end in the NFL and Johnson coached the team's tight ends before being promoted. It goes without saying the two value the position more than most.

Detroit got the second most touchdowns in the NFL from the tight end position this past season (11), which was second to only Baltimore's 12. Detroit's 23 touchdowns from tight ends the last two seasons combined trails only Kansas City (24).

LaPorta had one of the best seasons for a rookie tight end in NFL history. His 86 receptions were the most by a rookie tight end in league history. He became the triple-crown holder among all-time Lions tight ends, setting the single-season franchise records for receptions (86), receiving yards (889) and receiving touchdowns (10).