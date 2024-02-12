TWENTYMAN: 5 reasons to look forward to 2024 season

Watching the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl Sunday was probably tough for some Lions fans given the fact that Detroit was 30 minutes away from representing the NFC in that contest had they not had their worst half of football in the second half of the NFC Championship Game.

But with the 2023 season now in the books, Lions fans can turn their full attention to 2024, which has a chance to be a special season in Detroit - one that hopefully ends with them playing in the last football game of the year in New Orleans.

There's a lot to look forward to in Detroit. Here are five reasons why the Lions can be right back in the NFC Championship Game next season and hopefully one game after:

1. Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell

Acquiring talent and developing talent. That's the foundation of any consistently good organization building their roster the right way. Both Holmes and Campbell have proven proficient in those areas.

Just look at some of the young talent Holmes has brought in via the NFL Draft the last three cycles that have become the core of this football team: Penei Sewell, Alim McNeill, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Aidan Hutchinson, Kerby Joseph, Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Brian Branch.

Holmes bringing in linebacker Alex Anzalone, running back David Montgomery, guard Graham Glasgow and defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson were savvy moves in free agency.

Holmes has hit a lot more than he's missed over the last three offseasons and that has to make Lions fans excited about what he'll add to the roster over the next three months.

Campbell has completely changed the culture in Detroit and is a perfect fit for this city and this team. These players will run through a brick wall for him and that shouldn't be taken lightly. He's put together a terrific staff that's proven they can develop young players.