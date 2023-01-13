Detroit Lions awards | 2022 season

MVP
Tim Twentyman: Quarterback Jared Goff
The Lions don't get to 9-8 without Goff's 4,438 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and stretch of 324 passes without an interception to end the season.
Mike O'Hara: Quarterback Jared Goff
He was a steady hand from start to finish and sharp in the last nine games with 15 TD passes and no interceptions.
PJ's Pick: Quarterback Jared Goff
The best ability is availability - Goff got better as the year went on and played in every game for the first time since 2019.
Editor's Pick: Quarterback Jared Goff
Let's complete the sweep. It takes talent and leadership to guide a team back from a 1-6 start.
Offensive Player of the Year
Tim Twentyman: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown
St. Brown is becoming a superstar in this league after catching 106 passes for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns in 2022.
Mike O'Hara: Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown
Splitting this with the MVP Award makes sure that St. Brown gets the credit he deserves on his own for a splendid second season – 106 catches, 1,161 yards and six TDs.
PJ's Pick: Tackle Penei Sewell
Sewell doesn't have the counting stats, but his speed, athleticism and even his hands allowed coordinator Ben Johnson to open up the offense in ways that most other teams can't.
Editor's Pick: Running back Jamaal Williams
Williams had his first 1,000-yard rushing season, lead the league in rushing TDs (17) and broke Barry Sanders' franchise record for TDs in a season.
Defensive Player of the Year
Tim Twentyman: Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson
Production. Production. Production. Hutchinson's 9.5 sacks led the Lions and all rookies, and he also chipped in three interceptions, 52 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries.
Mike O'Hara: Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson
The Lions got what they wanted in drafting Hutchinson second overall – 9.5 sacks, 15 QB hits and the awareness to intercept three passes to show he's a football player and not just a pass rusher.
PJ's Pick: Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson
For the full season, no player did more for the defense than the No. 2 overall pick, especially under the bright lights at Lambeau to end his rookie year.
Editor's Pick: Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson
Another deserving sweep. It's always good to see a No. 2 overall pick live up to his potential and then some.
Most Improved
Tim Twentyman: Running back Jamaal Williams
Usually, this award goes to a young player and not a six-year veteran, but there's no denying Williams upped his game in 2022 with his first career 1,000-yard season and a franchise single-season record 17 touchdowns.
Mike O'Hara: Linebacker Alex Anzalone
He was more comfortable and productive in his second season as a Lion – 125 tackles with 7 tackles for loss vs. 75 and one in 2021.
PJ's Pick: Defensive lineman John Cominsky
Playing just four games for Atlanta in 2021, Cominsky went from being waived at the end of May to second in pressures and QB hits for a team that went 9-8 - sometimes all a player needs is a chance.
Editor's Pick: Cornerback Jeff Okudah
After an injury-filled first two seasons in the NFL, it was good to see Okudah play almost every game with some flashes of great play. He's a candidate to repeat this award next year.
Rookie of the Year
Tim Twentyman: Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson
The Lions might forever be in the debt of Jacksonville for passing on Hutchinson in last year's NFL Draft with the No. 1 overall pick and allowing him to fall to No. 2 and become a cornerstone of the defense for years to come.
Mike O'Hara: Linebacker James Houston
In only seven games, from Weeks 12-18, he had eight sacks, seven tackles for loss, 11 QB hits, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He chewed up stats like they were popcorn at a movie.
PJ's Pick: Linebacker James Houston
Houston made a historically-great impact right when the Lions needed it, opening up space and time for Hutchinson and the rest of the defensive line down the stretch.
Editor's Pick: Defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson
Had to go Hutchinson again, but it's a good sign for the future he had quite a few challengers for the award.
Best Play
Tim Twentyman: Penei Sewell's catch | Week 14
There's nothing better than watching big guys get an opportunity to catch or run with the football. Sewell's nine-yard catch on a 3rd & 7 play to ice the Minnesota game Week 14 was awesome all around from its design, timing and execution.
Mike O'Hara: Hook and lateral | Week 18
On 2nd & 17, Goff to St. Brown to Swift for 16 total yards. Converted first down on fourth and one. Brilliant call and performance.
PJ's Pick: Brock Wright's game-winning TD | Week 15
With the offense struggling late in must-win road game, Johnson dialed up a fourth down play-action pass to a tight end with a drop earlier in the drive. In a season full of redemption stories, there's none better than Wright's 51-yard touchdown.
Editor's Pick: Kerby Joseph's interception | Week 18
Maybe it's recency bias, but it proves his two-INT performance vs. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers earlier in the season wasn't a fluke.