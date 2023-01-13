Detroit Lions awards | 2022 season

Most Improved

Tim Twentyman: Running back Jamaal Williams

Usually, this award goes to a young player and not a six-year veteran, but there's no denying Williams upped his game in 2022 with his first career 1,000-yard season and a franchise single-season record 17 touchdowns.

Mike O'Hara: Linebacker Alex Anzalone

He was more comfortable and productive in his second season as a Lion – 125 tackles with 7 tackles for loss vs. 75 and one in 2021.

PJ's Pick: Defensive lineman John Cominsky

Playing just four games for Atlanta in 2021, Cominsky went from being waived at the end of May to second in pressures and QB hits for a team that went 9-8 - sometimes all a player needs is a chance.

Editor's Pick: Cornerback Jeff Okudah