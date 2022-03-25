Davis on returning to Detroit: 'This is the place that pretty much raised me'

The Detroit Lions are bringing back a familiar face.

Former Lions first-round pick Jarrad Davis signed an unrestricted free-agent contract with the Lions on Friday to give them another veteran in their linebacker room.

Talking to reporters after signing his deal, Davis said he didn't realize how much he missed Detroit and playing for the Lions when he left to sign with the New York Jets in free agency last year.

"This is the place that pretty much raised me," Davis said about his return to Detroit. "Knowing how much I enjoyed it. Especially getting a chance to see and really realize how much I missed it when I was gone. Every time wasn't always a good time, but ball here is fun. I enjoy this place, man. I really do. It just feels right.