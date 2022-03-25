Lions sign unrestricted free agent LB Jarrad Davis

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent LB Jarrad Davis. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Davis comes to Detroit after one season with the New York Jets in 2021. He played for the Lions for four seasons (2017-20) after the team selected him in the first round (21st overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida.
Entering his sixth season in the NFL, Davis has appeared in 64 career games (50 starts) and totaled 324 tackles (216 solo), 10.5 sacks, one interception, nine pass defenses, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.