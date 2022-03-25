Meet the Prospect: Kayvon Thibodeaux

Key observations: Thibodeaux is tied for seventh in Oregon program history with 19.0 career sacks in 31 games. His 34.5 tackles for loss are the fifth most among active Power 5 players since the start of 2019.

Thibodeaux showed up in the biggest moments for the Ducks. He had a combined 21 quarterback pressures, 13 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in three career Pac-12 Championship Games, and he was the first Oregon defensive lineman to earn All-America honors since DeForest Buckner in 2015.

What they had to say about him: "Enticing edge defender whose game is fueled by traits and power over skill and instincts at this juncture of his career. Thibodeaux is hardly a finished product, but has pro-ready attributes that should help him acclimate quickly," NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein said of Thibodeaux.

"He's a plus run defender who punches above his weight at the point of attack with heavy hands and a sturdy base. He has some suddenness in tight quarters and above-average pursuit speed, which should keep the tackles for loss rolling in throughout his career. Thibodeaux rushes with effort, upfield burst and play-through power that should bring reasonable sack/pressure production.