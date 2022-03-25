Meet the Prospect: Kayvon Thibodeaux

Mar 25, 2022 at 08:02 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Name: Kayvon Thibodeaux

Position: Edge rusher

School: Oregon

Ht/Wt: 6-4, 254

40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds

Bench: 27 reps

Vertical: Did not jump

Broad: Did not jump

3-cone: Did not run

20-yard shuttle: Did not run

Meet the Prospect: Kayvon Thibodeaux

View photos of NFL prospect Kyle Hamilton.

Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs around the edge during an NCAA college football game against the Stanford Cardinal, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford defeated Oregon in overtime, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
1 / 10

Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs around the edge during an NCAA college football game against the Stanford Cardinal, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford defeated Oregon in overtime, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux gestures before a play during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Seattle. Oregon won 26-16. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
2 / 10

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux gestures before a play during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Seattle. Oregon won 26-16. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs around the edge during an NCAA college football game against the Stanford Cardinal, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford defeated Oregon in overtime, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
3 / 10

Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs around the edge during an NCAA college football game against the Stanford Cardinal, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford defeated Oregon in overtime, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) rushes the edge during the an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Pasadena, Calif. Oregon won, 34-31. (Ric Tapia via AP)
4 / 10

Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) rushes the edge during the an NCAA college football game against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2021 in Pasadena, Calif. Oregon won, 34-31. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) sacked California quarterback Chase Garbers (7) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)
5 / 10

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) sacked California quarterback Chase Garbers (7) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Andy Nelson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) rushes the edge on defense during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (Ryan Kang via AP)
6 / 10

Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) rushes the edge on defense during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against the Iowa State Cyclones, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) celebrates during an NCAA college football game against the Stanford Cardinal, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford defeated Oregon in overtime, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
7 / 10

Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) celebrates during an NCAA college football game against the Stanford Cardinal, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford defeated Oregon in overtime, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) is tackled by Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
8 / 10

Southern California quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) is tackled by Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game for the Pac-12 Conference championship Friday, Dec 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell, left, looks downfield under pressure from Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)
9 / 10

Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell, left, looks downfield under pressure from Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch)

Chris Pietsch/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs around the edge during an NCAA college football game against the Stanford Cardinal, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford defeated Oregon in overtime, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
10 / 10

Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs around the edge during an NCAA college football game against the Stanford Cardinal, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. Stanford defeated Oregon in overtime, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

How he fits: It's no secret the Lions need help along the edge on defense, even with the re-signing of Charles Harris and the expected return of Romeo Okwara from an Achilles injury suffered last season.

Thibodeaux has raw athletic traits that made him both a terrific pass rusher at Oregon, but also a player who could set the edge well in the run game. He doesn't have as many pro-ready pass-rush moves as Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, but those will come with NFL coaching. He's definitely got a high ceiling.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes was at Thibodeaux's game against UCLA this past season where Thibodeaux had nine tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble. The Lions are looking for a young pass rusher who can give them that kind of production off the edge.

Related Links

Key observations: Thibodeaux is tied for seventh in Oregon program history with 19.0 career sacks in 31 games. His 34.5 tackles for loss are the fifth most among active Power 5 players since the start of 2019.

Thibodeaux showed up in the biggest moments for the Ducks. He had a combined 21 quarterback pressures, 13 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in three career Pac-12 Championship Games, and he was the first Oregon defensive lineman to earn All-America honors since DeForest Buckner in 2015.

What they had to say about him: "Enticing edge defender whose game is fueled by traits and power over skill and instincts at this juncture of his career. Thibodeaux is hardly a finished product, but has pro-ready attributes that should help him acclimate quickly," NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein said of Thibodeaux.

"He's a plus run defender who punches above his weight at the point of attack with heavy hands and a sturdy base. He has some suddenness in tight quarters and above-average pursuit speed, which should keep the tackles for loss rolling in throughout his career. Thibodeaux rushes with effort, upfield burst and play-through power that should bring reasonable sack/pressure production.

"However, he needs to add some go-to moves and more skilled hands to his bag if he is to affect the quarterback more frequently and reach his lofty potential as a standout, two-way edge defender.

Behind the scenes: 2022 Lions free agency

Go behind the scenes with the Detroit Lions during 2022 free agency.

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes talking with Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 39

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes talking with Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrating with Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes after signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 39

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrating with Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes after signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 39

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrating with Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson after signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 39

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) celebrating with Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson after signing his two year contact with the Detroit Lions on February 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) signing his extension contract on February 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) signing his extension contract on February 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) re-signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) re-signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) talking to Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson about his contract re-sign at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) talking to Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson about his contract re-sign at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during his press conference at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during his press conference at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 9, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 39

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) signing his contract at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) chatting with Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) chatting with Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during his press conference at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during his press conference at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 14, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) signing his contract in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 39

Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63) signing his contract in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) signing his contract in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 39

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) signing his contract in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 39

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 39

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Defensive Backs/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during his press conference in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 39

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during his press conference in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 39

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) chatting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell in Allen Park, MI on March 15, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark during his press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark meeting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes at the Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark meeting with Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes at the Lions facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark signing his contract and getting a tour of the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 17, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 39

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 39

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 39

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) signing his contract and doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) signing his contact at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 39

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) signing his contact at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) signing his contact at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 39

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) signing his contact at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) talking to Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 39

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) talking to Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) talking to Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 39

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) talking to Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
35 / 39

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
36 / 39

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Hughes doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
37 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
38 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board doing a press conference at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
39 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board signing his contract at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on March 23, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

How he stacks up: When it comes to this year's class of edge defenders the consensus is that Hutchinson is the top prospect, with Thibodeaux coming in at No. 2. He's the second best edge rusher behind Hutchinson and the No. 7 overall prospect in NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 prospects.

CBS Sports lists Thibodeaux as the No. 2 prospect in this draft, one spot behind Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, and one spot ahead of Hutchinson. ESPN ranks him as the No. 7 overall prospect. He's No. 5 on ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s Big Board.

What he had to say: "Well, you know, I'd tell the coach there's nothing he can tell me that I don't already know, and that's because I'm honest with myself and I watch the tape," Thibodeaux said at the Combine of how he's trying to become a better rusher entering the NFL.

"If you're a student of the game, you know what you could get better at, and for me, I feel like sometimes I get stalemated, sometimes I can't have a second or third move, I can't continue my pass rush and really finish through. I feel like there were a couple sacks that were left out there because I got stuck on blocks, so just getting off blocks and creating that extra move to finish through."

Related Content

news

Hughes likes the plan & opportunity Lions coaches have for him

Cornerback Mike Hughes signed with the Detroit Lions for the opportunity to compete for playing time.
news

Meet the Prospect: Kyle Hamilton

Get to know safety prospect Kyle Hamilton.
news

TWENTYMAN: Lions have options at edge rusher in stacked 2022 draft class

Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux aren't the only edge rushers that could interest the Detroit Lions in the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Meet the Prospect: Aidan Hutchinson

Get to know defensive end prospect Aidan Hutchinson.
news

TWENTYMAN: 6 pro days to watch this week

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 6 NFL pro days to watch this week.
news

Raymond on re-signing: It's a blessing to continue this opportunity in Detroit

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond, a key contributor on offense and special teams for the Detroit Lions last season, re-signed with the team Friday.
news

Culture & family brought new Lions WR DJ Chark to Detroit

A good culture and a feeling of family were two of the main reasons WR DJ Chark wanted to sign in Detroit.
news

Lions release OLB Trey Flowers

The Detroit Lions announced Wednesday that they have released OLB Trey Flowers.
news

Lions awarded three compensatory draft picks

The Detroit Lions were awarded three compensatory draft picks, including a third-round selection.
news

Walker excited to continue working with Lions coaching staff after signing extension

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker is excited to continue working with the Detroit Lions coaching staff after signing an extension with the team Tuesday.
news

Brown re-signing solidifies OL as one of the most talented & deep positions on Lions roster

With the re-signing of backup center Evan Brown Tuesday, the Detroit Lions have further solidified offensive line as one of the most talented and deep position groups on the roster.
Advertising