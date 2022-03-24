Lions offseason questions: Second-year player to watch

Injuries forced the Detroit Lions to start several young players last season, and while most of them held their own, it's always tough to judge a rookie's performance and outlook based off just one year in the league.

The 2021 rookie class showed a lot of potential last year, which should be a good sign moving forward.

Which Lions rookie are you most excited to see make a year-two jump? I asked the Detroitlions.com crew, and here's what they had to say:

Tim Twentyman: Linebacker Derrick Barnes

Barnes was given a much greater role early in his rookie year when the Lions moved on from Jamie Collins Sr. Barnes had his ups and his downs, like all rookies do, but the Lions need him to take a big step forward in his development this year.