Cominsky wants to return to Detroit next season

There are certain players on every NFL roster who just make everyone around them better with the way they unselfishly work and approach the game.
For the Detroit Lions, defensive lineman John Cominsky is one of those guys. Cominsky is the player who takes on the double team or is the key to the stunt that frees up teammates like Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston to make a splash play. He's the guy who plays with a club on his hand for most of the season, even when being able to use your hands to get off blocks is a staple at his position, just because he loves the game so much and wants to help however he can.
Simply stated, Cominsky is a selfless player, who's a great teammate and a pretty good playmaker in his own right.
Cominsky signed with the Lions after being released by Atlanta before the season began. Detroit was one of eight teams who put a claim in for him. The Lions were awarded his rights because they were No. 2 on the priority claim after their three-win 2021 season.
Cominsky came in and was immediatley a scheme and culture fit.
"We call him our quarterback," defensive line coach Todd Wash said of Cominsky. "He sets the rush plan. If there are blitzes and somebody's confused, he knows what everybody does. Hell, he can coach the room."
Cominsky had an early impact recording a sack in Detroit's Week 2 win over Washington. He also played a role in two Hutchinson sacks, but suffered a significant thumb injury in that contest that would force him to have surgery and miss the next month.
He returned Week 9 vs. Green Bay and slowly worked himself back, playing about 40 percent of the snaps in a win. By the next week he was back playing 70-plus percent of the snaps with a club on one hand. He'd play at least that many snaps the rest of the way.
When it was all said and done, Cominsky racked up 30 tackles (18 solo), five tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, 4.0 sacks, three passes defended and a crucial forced fumble that helped the Lions to a victory in the season finale in Green Bay.
"I try to help the guys around me. I've never been too tied to me making the play," Cominsky told detroitlions.com. "I take pride in that humility, that unselfishness, and so to be recognized in this culture – this culture here in Detroit recognizes guys like that.
"On the other side of the ball, Kalif Raymond is another guy like that. Just an unselfish player. Unsung hero type of guy. They appreciate that around here."
View the best photos of the 2022 season as chosen by Detroit Lions team photographer Jeff Nguyen.
Cominsky now heads to free agency and will likely draw a lot of interest around the league. GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell gave Cominsky an opportunity to be a part of a culture change in Detroit and play a big role on defense, and that hasn’t been lost on Cominsky.
"Yeah, absolutely I definitely want to be here," he said. "The culture and everything I think helped me to thrive and reach closer to my full potential and so if I want to reach that full potential my best bet is to be here in Detroit."