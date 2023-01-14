Cominsky wants to return to Detroit next season

There are certain players on every NFL roster who just make everyone around them better with the way they unselfishly work and approach the game.

For the Detroit Lions, defensive lineman John Cominsky is one of those guys. Cominsky is the player who takes on the double team or is the key to the stunt that frees up teammates like Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston to make a splash play. He's the guy who plays with a club on his hand for most of the season, even when being able to use your hands to get off blocks is a staple at his position, just because he loves the game so much and wants to help however he can.