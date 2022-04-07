Campbell talks NFL Draft, No. 2 overall pick & more

"It's important," Campbell said Thursday in a session with reporters. "We said all along ... what we were trying to build here is from the draft. We wanted our core to be from the draft. That's where our pool of guys are coming from. You want to build your core that way and you want to develop those players and then you want to sign those players back and then you want to draft some more.

"I just think that's how you sustain in this league. I think that's how you have success, long-term success. That's how you do sustain and become competitive. I think that's the way to go."

Campbell also talked about the No. 2 overall pick, which will be an important building block in their long-term plan.