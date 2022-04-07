2022 NFL Draft preview: 5 edge rushers that could interest the Lions

Teams looking for edge rush help have come to the right place in the 2022 NFL Draft.

While there's not a generational talent at the top like Myles Garrett or the Bosa brothers from recent drafts, it's a solid group overall and a very deep class. Teams are going to find pass rushers well into Day 2 that have a chance to come in and make an immediate impact and potentially be a double-digit sack producer early in their careers.

The Lions are moving more towards a 4-3 front in their base defense this season, though they'll retain some 3-4 looks as well, so they will be looking for some versatility at the position.

"I do think when you say just edge rusher, when you put that in that bucket, edge rusher, I do think there is a lot of different qualities that they can all bring," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said recently of this year's edge rushing group.