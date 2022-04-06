Meet the Prospect: Travon Walker

How he fits: After an eye-opening NFL Combine that saw Walker run the 40 in 4.51 seconds at 6-foot-5, 272 pounds, he put on another show at Georgia's pro day a few weeks later. Walker not only worked with his fellow defensive linemen, but he also took part in linebacker drills and made it look pretty easy.

The size, athletic traits and versatility should play well at the next level and allow him to be a versatile player in an NFL defense.

He's not a pure pass rusher like some of the other edge prospects in this draft – he only had six sacks playing on the stellar Georgia defense last year – but he's an above-average run defender and he has position versatility. His athletic traits might lead to more production at the pro level by adding to his pass rush repertoire.

The Lions could still be looking to add an edge defender in this draft, even with the re-signing of Charles Harris, and with Romeo Okwara set to return from an Achilles injury. Julian Okwara and Austin Bryant are young pass rushers the Lions view as having some big-time upside, but teams can never have too many good pass rushers.

Walker is one of the hot names leading up to the draft because of the athletic traits he's shown at the Combine and his pro day. Teams have no-doubt gone back to the film with him and wondered why the production didn't match the traits.