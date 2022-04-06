NFC NORTH: Where each team stands following free agency

It's been a busy few weeks for the four teams in the NFC North as they've navigated the first three weeks of free agency, while also continuing their NFL Draft prep with pro days and draft visits.

With the first wave of free agency now behind us, let's take a look at how the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears helped themselves in free agency.

GREEN BAY

2021 record: 13-4

Top re-signings: LB De'Vondre Campbell, LB Preston Smith, CB Rasul Douglas, TE Robert Tonyan

Key free-agent additions: DT Jarran Reed, P Pat O'Donnell

Big free-agent losses: OLB Za'Darius Smith (Minnesota), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Kansas City), G Billy Turner (Denver), G Lucas Patrick (Chicago), LB Oren Burks (San Francisco)

Best acquisition: Re-signing Campbell

Twentyman's take: Defensive coordinator Joe Barry gets perhaps his most important player back. Campbell had one of the best seasons by a Packers inside linebacker in recent history. He played over 90 percent of the defensive snaps and finished with 145 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and two forced fumbles while also having the green dot and calling the plays.