NFC NORTH: Where each team stands following free agency

It's been a busy few weeks for the four teams in the NFC North as they've navigated the first three weeks of free agency, while also continuing their NFL Draft prep with pro days and draft visits.
With the first wave of free agency now behind us, let's take a look at how the Packers, Vikings, Lions and Bears helped themselves in free agency.
GREEN BAY
2021 record: 13-4
Top re-signings: LB De'Vondre Campbell, LB Preston Smith, CB Rasul Douglas, TE Robert Tonyan
Key free-agent additions: DT Jarran Reed, P Pat O'Donnell
Big free-agent losses: OLB Za'Darius Smith (Minnesota), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Kansas City), G Billy Turner (Denver), G Lucas Patrick (Chicago), LB Oren Burks (San Francisco)
Best acquisition: Re-signing Campbell
Twentyman's take: Defensive coordinator Joe Barry gets perhaps his most important player back. Campbell had one of the best seasons by a Packers inside linebacker in recent history. He played over 90 percent of the defensive snaps and finished with 145 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and two forced fumbles while also having the green dot and calling the plays.
It doesn't count as a free-agent loss because WR Davante Adams was traded to Las Vegas, but that's one of the biggest losses by any team this offseason. He meant a lot to Green Bay's offense. The Packers will have to fill some of that void in the NFL Draft later this month.
MINNESOTA
2021 record: 8-9
Top re-signings: QB Kirk Cousins, CB Patrick Peterson, CB Tye Smith, QB Sean Mannion, P Jordan Berry
Key free-agent additions: OLB Za'Darius Smith, DT Harrison Phillips, LB Jordan Hicks, DB Chandon Sullivan, CB Nate Hairston, OL Jesse Davis, IOL Austin Schlottmann
Big free-agent losses: TE Tyler Conklin (New York Jets), C Mason Cole (Pittsburgh), S Xavier Woods (Carolina), LB Nick Vigil (Arizona)
Best acquisition: Signing Smith
Twentyman's take: Minnesota's defense is going to look different with Anthony Barr, Sheldon Richardson and Everson Griffen still free agents and not expected back with the Vikings. Smith was a great signing for the Vikings after the Packers released him. Smith said he's already looking forward to those two games against his former team next year. Smith and Danielle Hunter could make a pretty formidable edge duo in Minnesota.
CHICAGO
2021 record: 6-11
Top re-signings: OL Sam Mustipher, S DeAndre Houston-Carson
Key free-agent additions: DL Justin Jones, WR Byron Pringle, QB Trevor Siemian, LB Nicholas Morrow, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, OL Lucas Patrick, DL Al-Quadin Muhammad
Big free-agent losses: WR Allen Robinson (Los Angeles Rams), OL James Daniels (Pittsburgh), RB Damien Williams (Atlanta), DB Artie Burns (Seattle), QB Andy Dalton (New Orleans), P Pat O'Donnell (Green Bay), WR Jakeem Grant (Cleveland), DL Bilal Nichols (Las Vegas), S Deon Bush (Kansas City)
Best acquisition: Signing Jones
Twentyman's take: Khalil Mack, Eddie Goldman and Danny Trevathan have been a good trio for the Bears' defense for a long time, but all three are off the roster heading into 2022. Goldman and Trevathan were released and Mack was traded to the Chargers. It will be a much different defense in Chicago with the switch to a 3-4 under the new coaching staff.
Jones is an experienced defensive tackle with a consistent track record of production when healthy. Unfortunately, he's never played in a full season in his first four years. The Bears are in rebuild mode under new head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles. They have some holes to fill and only six picks in the draft to do it (no first-round picks).
DETROIT
2021 record: 3-13-1
Top re-signings: S Tracy Walker, OLB Charles Harris, WR Josh Reynolds, WR Kalif Raymond, LB Alex Anzalone, LB Shaun Dion Hamilton, QB Tim Boyle, QB David Blough
Key free-agent additions: WR DJ Chark, CB Mike Hughes, LB Chris Board, LB Jarrad Davis, TE Garrett Griffin
Big free-agent losses: LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Houston), S Dean Marlowe (Atlanta), WR KhaDarel Hodge (Atlanta)
Best acquisition: Signing Chark
Twentyman's take: Chark earned a Pro Bowl nod in Jacksonville in 2019 when he recorded a career-high 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns on 73 receptions. In Jacksonville's first four games last season, he caught seven passes and averaged 22.0 yards per reception with two touchdowns, but a broken ankle suffered Week 5 ended his season. He's the kind of big-play receiver Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson wanted to add the most this offseason, and Lions general manager Brad Holmes thinks Chark will certainly provide that for them.
"In DJ, you're talking about a guy who can take the top off the defense," Holmes said. "He's got legit speed, he's got size, he's got length, he's got ball skills."
Harris and Walker were good re-signings, but the Lions could still be looking to add young player via the draft to help both those position groups. Holmes still has some work to do filling holes on the roster, but he's got nine picks in this month's draft to do so.