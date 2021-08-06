Camp Spotlight: Safety Tracy Walker

Outlook: By his own admission this offseason, 2020 was a bit of a down season for Walker.

But it's a whole new year in 2021 for the Detroit Lions' defense with a new scheme and new hope that this year will be much better than the last both individually for players and collectively as a unit.

Walker is back to playing more of a free safety role in Aaron Glenn's split safety scheme, and that has Walker really hopeful for a bounce-back season. He's much more comfortable roaming the field, reading the quarterback and trying to make plays off of his instincts.

Walker is a natural leader and good communicator, and that's so vital at the safety position. He's received praise from Glenn early in camp for his understanding of the scheme and ability to communicate with the cornerbacks and linebackers to get the defense into the right looks.

Walker led the Lions in 2019 with 103 tackles and also defended eight passes and recorded an interception in 13 games (12 starts). Those numbers dropped to 87 tackles in 15 games (seven starts) last year with just four passes defended and no interceptions.

For the Lions to be better on defense, Walker needs to be a productive part of their back seven.