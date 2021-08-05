7 takeaways from OC Anthony Lynn's media session

Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn spoke to the media after Thursday's walkthrough practice in Allen Park.

Here are seven takeaways from that media session:

1. We haven't seen as many deep shots down the field in the passing game this first week of camp as maybe we've been used to early in past camps, but that shouldn't be a big surprise with a new coordinator implementing a new scheme with a new quarterback.

Lynn said he loves Jared Goff's arm talent and ability to push the ball down the field, but he's also liked the decision making early on from Goff taking what the defense has been giving him.

"That's what good quarterbacks do," Lynn said.