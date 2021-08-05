7 takeaways from OC Anthony Lynn's media session

Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn spoke to the media after Thursday's walkthrough practice in Allen Park.
Here are seven takeaways from that media session:
1. We haven't seen as many deep shots down the field in the passing game this first week of camp as maybe we've been used to early in past camps, but that shouldn't be a big surprise with a new coordinator implementing a new scheme with a new quarterback.
Lynn said he loves Jared Goff's arm talent and ability to push the ball down the field, but he's also liked the decision making early on from Goff taking what the defense has been giving him.
"That's what good quarterbacks do," Lynn said.
Lynn said he wants to run the football and keep defenses honest that way, but he doesn't want to be one dimensional either. He's going to try to be balanced, and said it's important to take those calculated shots down the field from time to time. He's focused on taking care of the football and coaching sound technique in the run game. They'll get the ball down the field when they need to.
2. Lynn really likes where first-round pick and rookie right tackle Penei Sewell is in his development.
"You put the pads on and really can really feel his presence on the football field," Lynn said of Sewell. "I like where he's at right now. We got a lot of work to do still, but I definitely like where he's at right now."
3. Expect Lynn to move Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson around a lot and put him in a lot of different situations. Lynn really likes Hockenson's route running ability, but was also quick to point out how stout he can be blocking in the run game. Lynn called his third-year tight end out of Iowa a complete tight end, which is one of the best compliments a player can get from a coach.
4. The Lions like what they have at running back in D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams, but Lynn is still figuring out the depth at the position behind those two. He said seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson is stepping up, but it's still too early to know how the depth chart will shake out starting with the No. 3 spot.
Jefferson seems to be making a lot of plays in practice recently, and Lynn likes his instincts and playmaking ability. One thing Jefferson needs to work on is his pass protection. Lynn's been very clear in the past that if a running back is a liability in pass pro he won't see the field.
5. Lynn says he sees Halapoulivaati Vaitai getting more and more comfortable at right guard after making the permanent switch from right tackle to guard after the drafting of Sewell.
Lynn likes Vaitai's start to camp, but thinks there's room to take his play up a couple notches more.
6. What is Lynn looking at in terms of the run game when the preseason starts?
"Once we get into these preseason games we're looking for discipline, ball security, guys that aren't going to dance too much, run and hit the hole, and guys that can win the one on ones, basically," he said. "We get paid to win our one on ones."
7. The value of inheriting a player like Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow, according to Lynn, is that it allows some things like protections to be taken off Goff's shoulders because Ragnow is so good at handling that stuff. Lynn said it will allow Goff to just focus on the secondary and where he needs to go with the football.