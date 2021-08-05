Rookie St. Brown enjoying camp battles with Okudah

The two matched up early in the period, and St. Brown said Okudah played him really well on a slant route that fell incomplete. St. Brown told Okudah he wanted to match up again so St. Brown cut in the receiver line and went against Okudah again. This time St. Brown caught the ball and won the rep. Then it was Okudah who called St. Brown out and wanted to go again, so the two did another rep.

It turned into a nice little battle throughout the one-on-one period, and St. Brown said he's a better player for having done it.

A day prior on Tuesday, which was the first padded practice of training camp for the Lions, St. Brown and rookie cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu got into a little scuffle during a special teams blocking period after neither player wanted to back down from a physical block.

It's that kind of physicality and willingness to compete that's caught the eye of Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn.

"I like him," Lynn said Thursday of St. Brown. "He's tough, man. He gets in there and mixes it up. He's route savvy. He's doing a good job."