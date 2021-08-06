training-camp-news

Presented by

O'HARA: Harris excited to benefit from Aaron Glenn's experience

Aug 06, 2021 at 07:30 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Will Harris did a personal scouting report when the Detroit Lions' coaching change included hiring Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator.

As a part-time starter at safety in his first two seasons as a Lion under the previous coaching regime, Harris wanted to know who he'd be playing for and how it could impact his career.

Harris was impressed with Glenn's playing resume: 15 seasons in the NFL from 1994-2008 as a cornerback, with 176 starts in 205 games played and three Pro Bowls.

"When he first came in, all the DBs, we watched his highlights on YouTube," Harris said after Thursday's walkthrough practice. "AG was balling, man."

First impressions obviously meant a lot to Harris and others, but more important is what Glenn has been able to impart to his players as a coach. Glenn spent two seasons with the Browns (2014-15) and the last five with the Saints (2016-20), coaching defensive backs for both teams.

Harris quickly saw how he could benefit from playing for Glenn with his experience as a player and coach in the NFL.

"It's nice to have that in the building," Harris said. "I think that's so underestimated how much it means for a guy who played, especially at a high level like he did to come in and say, 'Look, when I was a playing, this is what I saw. There are things I want to do in these situations.'

"It clears it up so much and gives us confidence as DBs to go out there and do what he did.

"Without even having played a down, he's a smart dude. He relays the information in a clear and concise way that we can comprehend. Then add on the fact that he was balling himself.

"It's pretty cool as a young DB to be coached by him."

Training Camp photos: August 5, 2021

View photos from Day 5 of Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday August 5, 2021.

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 53

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 53

Detroit Lions tight end Alize Mack (84) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen (82) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 53

Detroit Lions wide receiver Chad Hansen (82) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 53

Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Jashon Cornell (96) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive end Jashon Cornell (96) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Kevin Strong (92) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive end Kevin Strong (92) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Sage Surratt (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 53

Detroit Lions wide receiver Sage Surratt (15) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Dedrick Mills (36) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 53

Detroit Lions running back Dedrick Mills (36) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety D'Angelo Amos (43) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 53

Detroit Lions safety D'Angelo Amos (43) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (95) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 53

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (95) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions safety Alijah Holder (33) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 53

Detroit lions safety Alijah Holder (33) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 53

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Safety C.J. Moore (38) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 53

Detroit Lions Safety C.J. Moore (38) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (2) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (2) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (2) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (2) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 53

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 53

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 53

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 53

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 53

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions safety Alijah Holder (33) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 53

Detroit lions safety Alijah Holder (33) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 53

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety D'Angelo Amos (43) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 53

Detroit Lions safety D'Angelo Amos (43) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 53

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (2) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (2) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 53

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
31 / 53

Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
32 / 53

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
33 / 53

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
34 / 53

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
35 / 53

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
36 / 53

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
37 / 53

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
38 / 53

Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
39 / 53

Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
40 / 53

Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
41 / 53

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
42 / 53

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
43 / 53

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
44 / 53

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
45 / 53

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
46 / 53

Detroit Lions wide receiver Victor Bolden (13) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
47 / 53

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
48 / 53

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
49 / 53

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (23) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
50 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (23) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Alex Brown (27) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
51 / 53

Detroit Lions cornerback Alex Brown (27) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
52 / 53

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
53 / 53

Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 5th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Harris came to the Lions in 2019 as a third-round draft pick from Boston College. He had a reputation of being an aggressive player who liked to make big hits. One knock on him was that at times he was too aggressive, which led to penalties.

Tracy Walker, who's going into his fourth season with the Lions, said the other day that the new scheme under Glenn is better for him and the other defensive backs.

"I'd agree," Harris said. "We're flying around. We have the ability to do that. We have opportunities to make plays on the ball. It's fun.

"If I could give you one word to describe this camp, it's 'fun.' It's fun being around these guys ... fun being around these coaches."

Related Content

news

Rookie St. Brown enjoying camp battles with Okudah

Rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is enjoying training camp battles with second-year cornerback Jeff Okudah.
news

7 takeaways from OC Anthony Lynn's media session

Catch up on all the news from Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn's media session.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 5 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice. 
news

Williams, Lions wide receivers looking to show what they can do

Tyrell Williams and the rest of the Detroit Lions wide receivers have been a little overlooked heading in the 2021 season, but they're ready to show what they can do.
news

O'HARA: Lions benefiting from moving Pittman inside

Moving Anthony Pittman to inside linebacker has been a beneficial move for Pittman and the Detroit Lions' defense.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 4 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice. 
news

CAMP SPOTLIGHT: Outside linebacker Trey Flowers

Tim Twentyman tracks the performance of outside linebacker Trey Flowers during Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Rookie McNeill earning reps with first-team defense

Rookie Alim McNeill progressed quickly enough in the offseason workouts to be working with the first unit as the nose tackle in the Lions' base 3-4 defense since the start of training camp.
news

5 takeaways from DC Aaron Glenn's media session

Catch up on all the news from Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's media session.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice. 
news

CAMP SPOTLIGHT: Tackle Penei Sewell

Tim Twentyman tracks the performance of tackle Penei Sewell during Detroit Lions training camp practice.
Advertising