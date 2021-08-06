O'HARA: Harris excited to benefit from Aaron Glenn's experience

First impressions obviously meant a lot to Harris and others, but more important is what Glenn has been able to impart to his players as a coach. Glenn spent two seasons with the Browns (2014-15) and the last five with the Saints (2016-20), coaching defensive backs for both teams.

Harris quickly saw how he could benefit from playing for Glenn with his experience as a player and coach in the NFL.

"It's nice to have that in the building," Harris said. "I think that's so underestimated how much it means for a guy who played, especially at a high level like he did to come in and say, 'Look, when I was a playing, this is what I saw. There are things I want to do in these situations.'

"It clears it up so much and gives us confidence as DBs to go out there and do what he did.

"Without even having played a down, he's a smart dude. He relays the information in a clear and concise way that we can comprehend. Then add on the fact that he was balling himself.