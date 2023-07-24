Camp Notes: Gardner-Johnson leaves practice with injury

The mood at Day 2 of Detroit Lions training camp practice changed rather quickly when veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down with a right leg injury.

Gardner-Johnson, 25, was down on the field for several minutes as trainers attended to him. A cart took him into the building.

The Lions signed Gardner-Johnson to a one-year deal this offseason as one of the main pieces to their revamped secondary, along with Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley. Gardner-Johnson tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions in 12 games last season with Philadelphia. He has been playing both nickel corner and safety early in training camp.

"Just a player that caliber and how he fits like a glove in our defense and what he's going to bring to our culture and our style and how we want to play," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said in March after signing Gardner-Johnson in free agency.

The hope is Gardner-Johnson's injury wasn't as severe as it looked to be after he goes through more medical testing. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero tweeted Monday afternoon that there's optimism Gardner-Johnson avoided serious injury.

"More tests to come after CJGJ went down in practice today," Pelissero tweeted. "But as one source put it: 'He's fine.'"