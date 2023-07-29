Camp Notes: Gardner-Johnson returns to practice

Just five days after being carted off the field with a right leg injury, veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson was back practicing for the Detroit Lions Saturday.

Gardner-Johnson has an infectious personality and brings a ton of energy to practice, so it was good seeing him dancing around and interacting with teammates while back on the field in individual and walkthrough periods as the team works him back into a full workload.

"It's very important because I'm contagious," Gardner-Johnson said of taking part in physical reps, though he made it clear he was always locked in mentally.

"I'm like the flu. It's gonna go through your body. It's either you get it, or you don't get it. That's not because I'm cocky, it's because I'm confident in my job."

Gardner-Johnson was one of Detroit's key free-agent acquisitions this offseason as GM Brad Holmes worked to reshape Detroit's secondary. He tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions last season despite playing in only 12 games. He's expected to play both nickel corner and safety in Aaron Glenn's defense as an impact player and ball hawk.