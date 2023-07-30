training-camp-news

O'HARA: Harris continues to be a reliable & versatile player for Lions

Jul 30, 2023 at 06:00 AM
Mike OHara

Columnist

Will Harris expects to play the same multiple role again as he prepares for his fifth season in the Detroit Lions' defense.

It's a demanding job, one that requires him to be ready when and where needed.

Harris' performance has gotten the respect of head coach Dan Campbell.

"I love Will Harris," Campbell when asked about him before Saturday's practice. "He's a pro. He's a vet. You don't have to worry about Will. Will's going to be where he's supposed to be when he's supposed to be there.

"He's played safety. He can play nickel. He can play outside corner. And he's just steady and reliable. He's dependable. He's always going to be there for you.

"Guys like him help you sleep good at night."

Harris came to the Lions in 2019 as a third-round draft pick from Boston College. He has been a durable, versatile player for the Lions, playing 64 of 66 games with 38 starts.

He's made 27 of his starts in the last two seasons under Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Six practices into training camp, Harris is preparing for his fifth season with pretty much the same approach and attitude that he did for the first four.

"I attack it the same way I always do." he said. "Come to work and be a pro. That's why I like it here. Everyone kind of has that same approach. I'm blessed to be able to work with the guys I work with every day.

"The coaches and everyone in the organization is taking that next step -- come to work and be a pro and get that one percent better every day."

The Lions' primary offseason project was to strengthen the secondary. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Cam Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley were signed as free agents. Brian Branch of Alabama was drafted in the second round.

It means something to Harris that in a year of change, he was brought back.

Moseley is recovering from an injury and has not practiced yet, but Harris likes the direction the secondary is taking.

"I've seen the confidence going up every year -- especially this year," he said. "And I'm not talking about a cocky confidence, I'm talking about guys who are sure of themselves. Guys who know what they're doing and know how to make plays within the scheme of the defense and play together.

"We all have that camaraderie on defense. We know each other's playing styles and how to play off of each other -- confidence in each other."

