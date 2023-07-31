Camp Notes: No block, no rock - Williams listening to OC's message

Williams missed all of last offseason and all of training camp as he was rehabbing a torn ACL suffered in college. He only played in six games as a rookie and still has a lot to learn and develop.

"I'm just proud of being out here," Williams said after practice Monday. "Getting a chance to put my cleats on, shoulder pads, helmet, catch footballs and block. Just play football. Last year I was standing on the sideline in a shirt, no cleats, no jersey, no nothing. Just exciting to be out here."

Unfortunately, Williams will also miss the team's first six games this season due to a suspension. The next four weeks are super important for Williams before he has to be away from the team to start the regular season. How much he can grow and improve over the next two weeks of joint practices and in the three preseason games will go a long way in determining how he hits the ground running when he's welcomed back off suspension Week 7.