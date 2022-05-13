TWENTYMAN: A closer look at the Lions' undrafted rookie free agents

General manager Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions got to work following the conclusion of the seventh round of the NFL Draft, working the phones to sign undrafted free agents.

"We have an entire task force for that, and those guys work very, very hard at evolving our process from the UDFA standpoint," Holmes said. "I do think there'll be organized chaos at all times, that's just a little bit part of the tradition and the history of that process.

"But we had it much more streamlined this year and I really appreciate all those guys' hard work to evolve and they're using a lot more technology and then improving the communication of the whole process."

The Lions had a number of undrafted free agents make big impacts in Holmes' first year in 2021, including cornerbacks AJ Parker and Jerry Jacobs, tight end Brock Wright and guard Tommy Kraemer. Can Holmes find more contributors?

Here's a look at the undrafted free agents the Lions have signed:

RB Greg Bell, San Diego State