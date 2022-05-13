TWENTYMAN: A closer look at the Lions' undrafted rookie free agents

General manager Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions got to work following the conclusion of the seventh round of the NFL Draft, working the phones to sign undrafted free agents.
"We have an entire task force for that, and those guys work very, very hard at evolving our process from the UDFA standpoint," Holmes said. "I do think there'll be organized chaos at all times, that's just a little bit part of the tradition and the history of that process.
"But we had it much more streamlined this year and I really appreciate all those guys' hard work to evolve and they're using a lot more technology and then improving the communication of the whole process."
The Lions had a number of undrafted free agents make big impacts in Holmes' first year in 2021, including cornerbacks AJ Parker and Jerry Jacobs, tight end Brock Wright and guard Tommy Kraemer. Can Holmes find more contributors?
Here's a look at the undrafted free agents the Lions have signed:
RB Greg Bell, San Diego State
Bell (5-10, 201) was one of the top running backs in the Mountain West Conference last season, rushing for 1,091 yards and nine touchdowns, while averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He rushed for 100 yards in 10 of his 25 career games in Division I football.
CB Cedric Boswell, Miami (Ohio)
Boswell is from Beverly Hills, Michigan and went to Birmingham Groves High School. He totaled 61 tackles (50 solo) with seven pass breakups and an interception for the RedHawks last season.
TE Derrick Deese Jr., San Jose State
Deese (6-4, 235) is the son of former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Derrick Deese Sr. Like his father, the younger Deese is a great blocker. He caught 47 passes for 730 yards last season for a 15.5-yard average per reception with four touchdowns. He had three 100-yard receiving games in 2021.
T Obinna Eze, TCU
A native of Nigeria, Eze was a basketball star before picking up football as a senior in high school. He's got terrific length at nearly 6-foot-7 and 321 pounds. He spent three years at Memphis before transferring to TCU, where he earned honorable mention Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors last season after starting 12 games at left tackle.
TE Nolan Givan, Southeastern Louisiana
A Berkley native, Givan (6-3, 260) played three seasons at Ball State and one at San Diego State before finishing at Southeastern Louisiana. He caught 56 passes for 572 yards and six touchdowns last season.
G Kevin Jarvis, Michigan State
Jarvis started all 12 games for the Spartans last season, the first eight at right guard and the final four at right tackle. Jarvis (6-5, 317) started 39 of his 44 games, 25 at right guard, 11 at right tackle and three at left tackle.
WR Josh Johnson, Tulsa
Johnson began his college career at Iowa State before transferring to Tulsa. He's a shifty slot receiver who caught 83 balls for 1,114 yards and six touchdowns last season.
G Zein Obeid, Ferris State
A native of Dearborn (Dearborn Fordson High), Obeid played two seasons at tackle for the Bulldogs (12-1) helping plow the way for a Ferris State offense that finished fifth in the country in rushing and won the Division II national championship.
WR Kalil Pimpleton, Central Michigan
The Muskegon native was a two-time first-team All-Mid American Conference selection (2019, 2021) and was MAC Special Teams Player of the Year last season. He caught 62 passes for 960 yards and four scores for the Chippewas last season and also had a 19.0-yard punt return average with two touchdowns.
WR Corey Sutton, Appalachian State
Sutton had 61 catches for 904 yards (14.8 average) with seven touchdowns last season. He had 10 touchdowns in his first season at Appalachian State in 2018, and finished third on the Appalachian State career list with 24. He's got good size at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds.
DL Demetrius Taylor, Appalachian State
Taylor was named first team All-Sun Belt the last three seasons. He finished fourth in program history with 26.5 sacks to go with 45.5 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, three blocked kicks, 10 passes defended and one interception in 65 games.
CB Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech
A foot injury caused Waller to miss the end of the 2020 season after playing in three games with two starts. He returned strong in 2021 and led the Hokies with four interceptions while also chipping in 45 tackles, two tackles for loss and five pass breakups in 11 starts, receiving second team All-ACC recognition.