Lions sign seven 2022 NFL Draft selections

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed the following 2022 NFL Draft picks:
- DL Aidan Hutchinson – Michigan
- WR Jameson Williams – Alabama
- S Kerby Joseph – Illinois
- TE James Mitchell – Virginia Tech
- LB Malcolm Rodriguez – Oklahoma State
- LB James Houston – Jackson State
- CB Chase Lucas – Arizona State
In addition, the Lions have signed the following undrafted rookie free agents:
- RB Greg Bell – San Diego State
- CB Cedric Boswell – Miami (Ohio)
- TE Derrick Deese Jr. – San Jose State
- T Obinna Eze – TCU
- TE Nolan Givan – Southeastern Louisiana
- G Kevin Jarvis – Michigan State
- WR Josh Johnson – Tulsa
- G Zein Obeid – Ferris State
- WR Kalil Pimpleton – Central Michigan
- WR Corey Sutton – Appalachian State
- DL Demetrius Taylor – Appalachian State
- CB Jermaine Waller – Virginia Tech