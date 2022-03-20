TWENTYMAN: 6 pro days to watch this week

Mar 20, 2022 at 08:02 AM
6. Texas A&M, Tues., March 22

Who to watch: Running back Isaiah Spiller was dealing with an injury at the Combine and opted not to run or bench. He took part in the vertical and broad jump and wasn't among the running back leaders in either category. Spiller (6-0, 217) will be looking to run fast and improve on some explosive trait numbers at his pro day.

Also keep an eye on: G Kenyon Green, DT DeMarvin Leal, Edge Micheal Clemons, LB Aaron Hansford, TE Jalen Wydermyer, Edge Tyree Johnson, DT Jayden Peevy, S Leon O'Neal

5. Mississippi, Wed., March 23

Who to watch: Who will be the first quarterback off the board on draft night? Some think it will be Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett, while others think it might be Mississippi's Matt Corral, who has a lot of raw traits NFL teams like. Corral didn't throw or test at the Combine because of a nagging ankle injury. He's expected to do everything during this pro day.

Also keep an eye on: Edge Sam Williams, RB Snoop Conner, C Ben Brown, WR Dontario Drummond, RB Jerrion Ealy, WR Braylon Sanders, LB Chance Campbell

4. Ohio State, Wed., March 23

Who to watch: Wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave tore up the Combine with their testing, but tight end Jeremy Ruckert didn't get a chance to test because he was dealing with a case of plantar fasciitis from Senior Bowl practices. He's a rising tight end prospect, and some good testing at his pro day will help his draft stock.

Also keep an eye on: Wilson, Olave, T Nick Petit-Frere, T Thayer Munford Jr., Edge Tyreke Smith, DT Haskell Garrett

3. Penn State, Thurs., March 24

Who to watch: Arnold Ebiketie is an interesting edge prospect who tested really well in the vertical (38 inches) and broad jump (10'8") at the Combine, but waited until his pro day to run the 40 and do agility drills. The 10-yard split on his 40 will be an important number at his pro day.

Also keep an eye on: S Jaquan Brisker, WR Jahan Dotson, LB Jesse Luketa, T Rasheed Walker, P Jordan Stout, CB Tariq Castro-Fields, LB Brandon Smith

2. Cincinnati, Thurs., March 24

Who to watch: This looks to be a pretty deep class of safeties, and Bryan Cook will try to throw his name into the mix when he does his running and testing at Cincinnati's pro day. A shoulder injury that ended his season prevented him from testing at Combine, so this will be a big day for Cook (6-1, 206).

Also keep an eye on: CB Sauce Gardner, QB Desmond Ridder, CB Coby Bryant, Edge Myjai Sanders, WR Alec Pierce, RB Jerome Ford, LB Darrian Beavers

1. Notre Dame, Fri., March 25

Who to watch: The only knock on safety Kyle Hamilton coming out of the Combine was an average 40 time of just 4.59 seconds. He'll run again at his pro day. A time in the 4.4s or close to it will go a long way into making sure he's the first safety off the board next month.

Also keep an eye on: QB Jack Coan, WR Kevin Austin Jr., RB Kyren Williams, DE Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

