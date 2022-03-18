Lions re-sign WR Kalif Raymond to contract extension through 2023 season

Mar 18, 2022 at 08:51 AM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed WR Kalif Raymond to a contract extension through the 2023 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Raymond appeared in 16 games (14 starts) for the Lions last season, posting 48 receptions for 576 yards (12.0 avg.) and four touchdowns. He also rushed four times for 28 yards (7.0 avg.) and returned 21 punts for 236 yards (11.2 avg.).

He came to Detroit after two seasons with the Tennessee Titans (2019-20). In 2017, Raymond spent time on the New York Jets' and New York Giants' practice squads after one season with the Denver Broncos in 2016.

In 51 career games played (18 starts), Raymond has totaled 67 receptions for 945 yards (14.1 avg.) and five touchdowns alongside seven rushes for 19 yards (2.7 avg.). He has also returned 77 punts for 699 yards (9.1 avg.) and 53 kickoffs for 1,086 yards (20.5 avg.).

Raymond originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross with the Broncos following the 2016 NFL Draft.

