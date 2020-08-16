5 things to watch: Lions training camp

3. Running back rotation

It's no secret that offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell wants to be more balanced on offense than he was last season. He wants to be a more consistent running football team, and make that a weapon he can turn to at any given time.

The Lions added players upfront this offseason to help them accomplish that. They also drafted Georgia running back D’Andre Swift in the second round to solidify their backfield.

Kerryon Johnson has proven to be a talented, playmaking back for the Lions the last two years after he was drafted in the second round out of Auburn in 2018. Injuries have been an issue for Johnson though, as he's averaged just nine games played per year through his first two seasons.

Swift and Johnson are similar backs in that they both have three-down capability and explosiveness running the ball and as pass catchers.

Lions head coach Matt Patricia likes a running-back-by-committee approach, but he'll probably never stop feeding a hot hand on any particular Sunday, either. Will the Lions have a clear No. 1 and No. 2 back? Is it a 1A and 1B situation? Where do Bo Scarbrough, Ty Johnson and fifth-round pick Jason Huntley fit into the mix?

How the Lions mix up the reps and position groups at the running back position will be fun to watch.

4. Competition at guard

This is one area where the Lions look to have a good mix of veteran experience and young talent. Joe Dahl, Kenny Wiggins and Oday Aboushi have 89 career starts between them. Dahl returns as the incumbent starter at left guard.

The team selected guards Jonah Jackson (Ohio State) and Logan Stenberg (Kentucky) in back-to-back selections in the third and fourth rounds of the draft this offseason. The team also returns second-year guard Beau Benzschawel, a player they liked and developed all last season as an undrafted rookie free agent.