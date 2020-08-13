Rookie Quintez Cephus can learn from veterans like Jones Jr.

"We got some good work in," Jones said of those offseason workouts. "He definitely has the tools in terms of his strength and explosiveness. Dude can jump out the gym. So, it'll be great to see him go once we start really picking everything up."

Cephus was one of Detroit's two fifth-round picks this year after leading the Badgers in receptions (59), receiving yards (901) and receiving touchdowns (7) this past season, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors.

Cephus (6-1, 202) is a possession-type receiver with a basketball background. He hopes to find a role in a receiving corps that returns its top four receivers from a year ago, with three of those receivers – Golladay, Jones and Amendola – having at least 60 catches and 675 yards.

It's a good situation for Cephus in Detroit because there aren't huge expectations for him to be the guy right away. It was the same thing for Golladay back in 2017. Cephus can come in and learn from veterans and develop to a point where he can be an early contributor.

"We do that for everybody, for all rookies" Jones said of mentoring young players. "Even if they came in tomorrow, we'll treat them all the same. 'Hey, stick with us and you'll know the way.'