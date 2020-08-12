Stafford ready to hit the field for training camp practices

Stafford was having a terrific season statistically before the injury last year. He was tops in passing yards and touchdowns through eight games and his 106.0 passer rating was fifth best. He was leading the way in 25-yard completions and overall playing some of the best football of his career.

Without Stafford the second half of the season, Detroit didn't win another contest and finished with the third worst record in football.

Keeping Stafford healthy, while navigating through a very different training camp to prepare the team for Week 1 vs. Chicago, is a priority for the Lions over the next month.

No preseason games or joint practices means the first time Stafford will see another defense other than his own will be Chicago's on Sept. 13. Stafford pointed out that every team is in the same boat, but he did admit there are certainly challenges that come with that.

"It'll be a different training camp this year," he said. "No preseason games to prepare for. Just battling it out against our own defense and against our own team just trying to make sure we're as sharp as we can be heading into Week 1.