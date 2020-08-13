Decker excited to have Hank Fraley as offensive line coach

Fraley played 11 seasons in the NFL after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2000 out of Robert Morris (Pa.).

He played with Philadelphia (2000-05), Cleveland (2006-09) and the St. Louis Rams (2010), primarily as a center. He helped Philadelphia win four consecutive NFC East titles between 2001-04 and reach four consecutive NFC title games. The Eagles advanced to Super Bowl XXXIX against New England following the 2004 regular season.

"He's going to have that insight for the guys, especially playing on the inside," Decker said of Fraley. "Just seeing how he goes about our meetings so far, and I've known this about him from him being an assistant o-line coach, he's very, very detailed.

"Very detailed with how he has plays drawn up, with how his concepts are worded towards us, with how his techniques are worded in his presentations. So, I think it'll be great and I'm super excited for him and we were all super excited when he got that job. He deserves it because the dude works really hard. We're excited to have Old Hank."