5 things to watch: Lions vs. Vikings

4. TURNOVER BATTLE

In the four wins over Detroit's last five contests, the Lions have won the turnover battle 8-1. Detroit forced three turnovers each in wins over Green Bay and the New York Giants.

On the flip side, quarterback Jared Goff has made a conscious effort over the last month and a half to take better care of the football.

"I think I've done a good job taking care of the ball and I think guys have gotten themselves open and we are protecting well, and I've been conscious of (limiting the turnovers)," Goff said this week.

"I think that was an issue for us early on. It was part of why we were losing some of those games. I was very conscious of it, and I think it's been part of why we've won a lot of these games."