5 things to watch: Lions vs. Vikings

Dec 11, 2022 at 07:17 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Big game at Ford Field today as the Detroit Lions look to keep their playoff push alive by hosting the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, who hope to clinch the NFC North division title on the Lions' home turf.

Here are five things I'll be looking out for:

1. HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE

The Lions released standing room only tickets on Friday for today's contest in anticipation of another 65,000-plus sell-out crowd. The atmosphere at Ford Field has been electric the last two weeks in games vs. Buffalo and Jacksonville. It's really been a home-field advantage for Detroit.

The Vikings have the ninth most false starts and fourth most delay of game penalties in the NFL this season. Can 65,000-plus make an impact again for the home team? Ford Field will be rocking, for sure.

2. REINFORCEMENTS

This Lions team is much different than the one that nearly pulled off a victory in Minneapolis Week 3 before falling, 28-24, to the Vikings.

Just consider this list of impact players who didn't suit up in that Week 3 contest: Guard Jonah Jackson, defensive lineman John Cominsky, cornerback Jerry Jacobs, fullback Jason Cabinda, wide receiver Jameson Williams, defensive lineman Romeo Okwara, defensive lineman Josh Paschal and linebacker James Houston, to name a few.

There's a lot of impact there the Lions are hoping to tap into later today.

Related Links

3. WILLIAMS USAGE

Detroit's dynamic rookie wide receiver played just eight offensive snaps in his Lions debut last week as the team used the Jacksonville game as a primer to let Williams put his pads on for the first time, go through pregame warmups, come in and out of the huddle, line up and go through some limited reps to get his feet wet.

I'd expect those reps to increase today. I think a modest estimate is somewhere between 15-20, but if he makes an impact early it could be more. Don't be surprised if offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has a play or two designed for Williams to get the ball in his hands. His speed is something a defense can't really prepare for.

4. TURNOVER BATTLE

In the four wins over Detroit's last five contests, the Lions have won the turnover battle 8-1. Detroit forced three turnovers each in wins over Green Bay and the New York Giants.

On the flip side, quarterback Jared Goff has made a conscious effort over the last month and a half to take better care of the football.

"I think I've done a good job taking care of the ball and I think guys have gotten themselves open and we are protecting well, and I've been conscious of (limiting the turnovers)," Goff said this week.

"I think that was an issue for us early on. It was part of why we were losing some of those games. I was very conscious of it, and I think it's been part of why we've won a lot of these games."

Goff hasn't turned the ball over in four straight weeks and has done so just once over Detroit's last five contests. Can that continue? And can the Lions' defense continue to find a way to generate them on their end?

Practice photos: December 9, 2022

View photos from Detroit Lions practice on Friday, December 9, 2022.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
1 / 37

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
2 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
3 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
4 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
5 / 37

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
6 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
7 / 37

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
8 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
9 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
10 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
11 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
12 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (52) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
13 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (52) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
14 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
15 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
16 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
17 / 37

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (13) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
18 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (13) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
19 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
20 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
21 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (13) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
22 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (13) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
23 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) and Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
24 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) and Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
25 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin (86) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
26 / 37

Detroit Lions tight end Garrett Griffin (86) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
27 / 37

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (13) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
28 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Brandon Zylstra (13) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (52) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
29 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (52) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
30 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
31 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
32 / 37

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
33 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Benito Jones (94) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
34 / 37

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
35 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
36 / 37

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).
37 / 37

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during practice at the Lions Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on December 9, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions).

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

5. KEY MATCHUP

Everyone knows the matchup between Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson will be a big one, but just as important to me will be the matchup between Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs and Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.

It was Thielen, not Jefferson, who was the catalyst behind Minnesota's Week 3 win. He caught six passes for 61 yards and a touchdown. Amani Oruwariye was Detroit's No. 2 cornerback that week and he struggled in that contest. He allowed nine catches on 11 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown in that game. He was also flagged five times for illegal contact, holding and pass interference penalties.

Jacobs has been really good for the Lions since returning from an ACL injury suffered last season. Opposing passers have a 53.6 completion percentage throwing Jacobs' way with a 73.2 passer rating. He has yet to allow a touchdown in his coverage.

Related Content

news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Vikings

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.

news

NOTEBOOK: Williams building chemistry with Goff, working toward bigger role

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams' role, preparing for the Minnesota Vikings and more.

news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What will Jameson Williams' workload look like this week?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 14 matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

news

NOTEBOOK: Okwara 'really excited' to return to game action

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including what DL Romeo Okwara could bring to Lions' pass rush, RB Craig Reynolds' return to practice and more.

news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson and Dave Fipp.

news

NOTEBOOK: Goff leading Lions to late-season victories

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including quarterback Jared Goff's impressive play, facing former Lion T.J. Hockenson and more.

news

Week 14 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

Find out what the Minnesota Vikings are saying as they prepare for their Week 14 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.

news

5 stats that stand out following Lions' Week 13 victory

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five Detroit Lions numbers that stand out following the team's Week 13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: Will DL Romeo Okwara return to game action this week?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 13 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

NOTEBOOK: Goff impressive in Lions' victory over Jaguars

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 40-14 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Advertising