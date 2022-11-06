5 things to watch: Lions vs. Packers

3. JACOBS TIME

Speaking of the secondary, after getting beat up pretty good against the Dolphins last week (382 yards and three scores), it will be interesting to see what kind of changes Glenn might make to personnel back there. Safety DeShon Elliott and cornerback Mike Hughes are back from injury after missing the Miami game and could fit back into the mix.

Glenn also said this week we'll see more of second-year cornerback Jerry Jacobs, who's played just one defensive snap the last two weeks. Jacobs has been getting his legs under him after rehabbing a torn ACL suffered last December but looks to be in line this week for more playing time. Jacobs earned a starting role last season and played pretty darn well with a physical style of play.

4. SECOND-HALF OFFENSE

Detroit's offense has failed to score a second-half point in three consecutive weeks. Turnovers, penalties and just overall inconsistent play have all been culprits. The Lions have been outscored 48-0 in the second half of their last three contests.