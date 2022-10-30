5 things to watch: Lions vs. Dolphins

The Detroit Lions are looking to snap a four-game losing streak today as they host a Miami Dolphins team looking to keep pace with the rest of the current playoff teams in the AFC. The Lions are back in the friendly confines of Ford Field for the first time since Oct. 2.

Here are five things to look out for in today's interconference matchup:

1. SPEED KILLS

And the Dolphins have a lot of it. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are legit 4.2 speedsters and are No. 1 and No. 4 in the NFL right now in receiving yards. The Dolphins like to get the ball in their hands in a number of different ways.