Lions vs. Dolphins: How to watch, listen and follow

Oct 29, 2022 at 06:44 AM
PJ CLARK HEADSHOT 2021
PJ Clark

Digital Media Coordinator

After three weeks, the Lions return home to face Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 30. Detroit has won three straight against Miami, tied for the longest such streak against any opponent. Can the Lions make it four in a row? Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: CBS

  • Play-by-play: Andrew Catalon
  • Analyst: James Lofton

TV map: See where the Lions-Dolphins matchup will be available via local CBS stations courtesy 506sports.com.

506TV-Map-2022-Week-8

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions LIVE Postgame Show presented by MGM Grand Detroit following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-16x9-MIA-Pocket-Crop

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Silver Savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY

Get to Ford Field early, as fans will receive a Lions beanie courtesy of Priority Health!

GIVEAWAY-Beanie2

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. Which team will score first? Will the Lions attempt a first half field goal? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item. The season long winner will receive two (2) season tickets for the 2023 season!

Meet the Opponent: Miami Dolphins

View photos of the starters for the Miami Dolphins.

Head Coach Mike McDaniel Offensive Coordinator: Frank Smith Defensive Coordinator: Josh Boyer Special teams Coordinator: Danny Crossman (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
1 / 29

Head Coach Mike McDaniel

Offensive Coordinator: Frank Smith

Defensive Coordinator: Josh Boyer

Special teams Coordinator: Danny Crossman

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Jaylen Waddle Backed up by Trent Sherfield and Erik Ezukanma (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
2 / 29

WR Jaylen Waddle

Backed up by Trent Sherfield and Erik Ezukanma

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Terron Armstead (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
3 / 29

OT Terron Armstead

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Liam Eichenberg Backed up by Robert Jones (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
4 / 29

OG Liam Eichenberg

Backed up by Robert Jones

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Connor Williams Backed up by Michael Deiter (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
5 / 29

C Connor Williams

Backed up by Michael Deiter

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Alex Menendez/AP
OG Robert Hunt Backed up by Robert Jones (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
6 / 29

OG Robert Hunt

Backed up by Robert Jones

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Alex Menendez/AP
OT Greg Little (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
7 / 29

OT Greg Little

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Alex Menendez/AP
TE Mike Gesicki Backed up by Durham Smythe, Hunter Long and Tanner Conner (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
8 / 29

TE Mike Gesicki

Backed up by Durham Smythe, Hunter Long and Tanner Conner

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Alex Menendez/AP
FB Alec Ingold (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
9 / 29

FB Alec Ingold

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Chase Edmonds Backed up by Myles Gaskin (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )
10 / 29

RB Chase Edmonds

Backed up by Myles Gaskin

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RB Raheem Mostert Backed up by Salvon Ahmed (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
11 / 29

RB Raheem Mostert

Backed up by Salvon Ahmed

(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Rebecca Blackwell/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
QB Tua Tagovailoa Backed up by Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
12 / 29

QB Tua Tagovailoa

Backed up by Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson

(AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Joshua A. Bickel/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Tyreek Hill Backed up by Cedrick Wilson Jr. and River Cracraft (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
13 / 29

WR Tyreek Hill

Backed up by Cedrick Wilson Jr. and River Cracraft

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Christian Wilkins Backed up by Zach Sieler (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
14 / 29

DE Christian Wilkins

Backed up by Zach Sieler

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Raekwon Davis Backed up by John Jenkins (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
15 / 29

NT Raekwon Davis

Backed up by John Jenkins

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Alex Menendez/AP
DE Emmanuel Ogbah (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
16 / 29

DE Emmanuel Ogbah

(AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Joshua A. Bickel/© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LB Jaelan Phillips Backed up by Trey Flowers (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
17 / 29

LB Jaelan Phillips

Backed up by Trey Flowers

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Alex Menendez/AP
LB Elandon Roberts Backed up by Sam Eguavoen (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
18 / 29

LB Elandon Roberts

Backed up by Sam Eguavoen

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jerome Baker Backed up by Duke Riley and Channing Tindall (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
19 / 29

LB Jerome Baker

Backed up by Duke Riley and Channing Tindall

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Melvin Ingram Backed up by Andrew Van Ginkel (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
20 / 29

LB Melvin Ingram

Backed up by Andrew Van Ginkel

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Xavien Howard Backed up by Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
21 / 29

CB Xavien Howard

Backed up by Keion Crossen and Kader Kohou

(AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Joshua A. Bickel/© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CB Nik Needham Backed up by Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
22 / 29

CB Nik Needham

Backed up by Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Brandon Jones Backed up by Eric Rowe and Clayton Fejedelem (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
23 / 29

S Brandon Jones

Backed up by Eric Rowe and Clayton Fejedelem

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jevon Holland Backed up by Elijah Campbell (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
24 / 29

S Jevon Holland

Backed up by Elijah Campbell

(AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Joshua A. Bickel/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K Jason Sanders (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )
25 / 29

K Jason Sanders

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
P/H Thomas Morstead (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
26 / 29

P/H Thomas Morstead

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Alex Menendez/AP
LS Blake Ferguson (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
27 / 29

LS Blake Ferguson

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KR Raheem Mostert Backed up by Jaylen Waddle, Chase Edmonds and Noah Igbinoghene (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )
28 / 29

KR Raheem Mostert

Backed up by Jaylen Waddle, Chase Edmonds and Noah Igbinoghene

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee )

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PR Tyreek Hill Backed up by Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
29 / 29

PR Tyreek Hill

Backed up by Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Related Content

news

Dolphins Roundup: Tua Tagovailoa: 'Lions are better than their record, these guys play tough'

Catch up on all the Miami Dolphins news heading into Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

news

Lions vs. Dolphins injury report: Oct. 28

Lions vs. Dolphins injury report and game designations for Friday, October 28.

news

NOTEBOOK: Swift trending toward playing Sunday

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including running back D'Andre Swift's status, an update on guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai and more.

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: With foot in the door, Lions kicker Badgley trying to make most of latest opportunity

Advertising