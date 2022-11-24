5 things to watch: Lions vs. Bills

What a big Thanksgiving matchup today as the red hot Detroit Lions host the 7-3 Buffalo Bills at Ford Field.

Buffalo is a favorite to be the Super Bowl representative in the AFC, while the Lions (4-6) are winners of three straight and trying to put themselves firmly in the playoff picture in the NFC.

It should be a fun one. Here are five things I'll be looking out for:

1. JOSH ALLEN SHOW

The Lions did a terrific job containing the most dynamic running back in the NFL last week by holding the Giants' Saquon Barkley to 22 rushing yards on 15 carries. Now they get to face arguably the most dynamic quarterback in the league in Buffalo's Josh Allen, who has thrown for 2,930 yards and 21 touchdowns with a 96.9 passer rating in 10 games and has also rushed for 483 yards and another four scores.