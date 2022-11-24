5 things to watch: Lions vs. Bills

Nov 24, 2022 at 06:24 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What a big Thanksgiving matchup today as the red hot Detroit Lions host the 7-3 Buffalo Bills at Ford Field.

Buffalo is a favorite to be the Super Bowl representative in the AFC, while the Lions (4-6) are winners of three straight and trying to put themselves firmly in the playoff picture in the NFC.

It should be a fun one. Here are five things I'll be looking out for:

1. JOSH ALLEN SHOW

The Lions did a terrific job containing the most dynamic running back in the NFL last week by holding the Giants' Saquon Barkley to 22 rushing yards on 15 carries. Now they get to face arguably the most dynamic quarterback in the league in Buffalo's Josh Allen, who has thrown for 2,930 yards and 21 touchdowns with a 96.9 passer rating in 10 games and has also rushed for 483 yards and another four scores.

Allen is arguably the top dual-threat player in the NFL at the quarterback position. He's a rare threat that can beat teams with his arm or legs, which makes defending him a nightmare. Detroit has to do a good job of keeping him in the pocket and speeding up his clock. Allen does have 10 interceptions on the year, so there are opportunities for big plays on defense if they can get to him.

Meet the Opponent: Buffalo Bills

View photos of the starters for the Buffalo Bills.

Head Coach Sean McDermott Offensive Coordinator: Ken Dorsey Defensive Coordinator: Leslie Frazier Special Teams Coordinator: Matthew Smiley (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
1 / 30

Head Coach Sean McDermott

Offensive Coordinator: Ken Dorsey

Defensive Coordinator: Leslie Frazier

Special Teams Coordinator: Matthew Smiley

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Gabe Davis Backed up by Jake Kumerow (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
2 / 30

WR Gabe Davis

Backed up by Jake Kumerow

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Dion Dawkins Backed up by David Quessenberry (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
3 / 30

OT Dion Dawkins

Backed up by David Quessenberry

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OG Rodger Saffold Backed up by Bobby Hart (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
4 / 30

OG Rodger Saffold

Backed up by Bobby Hart

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Mitch Morse Backed up by Greg Van Roten (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
5 / 30

C Mitch Morse

Backed up by Greg Van Roten

(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Ryan Bates Backed up by Justin Murray (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
6 / 30

OG Ryan Bates

Backed up by Justin Murray

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Spencer Brown Backed up by David Quessenberry (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
7 / 30

OT Spencer Brown

Backed up by David Quessenberry

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Dawson Knox Backed up by Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
8 / 30

TE Dawson Knox

Backed up by Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney

(AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

Bryan Bennett/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Josh Allen Backed up by Case Keenum (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
9 / 30

QB Josh Allen

Backed up by Case Keenum

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
RB Devin Singletary Backed up by Nyheim Hines, James Cook and Taiwan Jones (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
10 / 30

RB Devin Singletary

Backed up by Nyheim Hines, James Cook and Taiwan Jones

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB Reggie Gilliam (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
11 / 30

FB Reggie Gilliam

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Isaiah McKenzie Backed up by Khalil Shakir (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
12 / 30

WR Isaiah McKenzie

Backed up by Khalil Shakir

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Stefon Diggs (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
13 / 30

WR Stefon Diggs

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Greg Rousseau Backed up by Boogie Basham (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
14 / 30

DE Greg Rousseau

Backed up by Boogie Basham

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Ed Oliver Backed up by Jordan Phillips (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
15 / 30

DT Ed Oliver

Backed up by Jordan Phillips

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT DaQuan Jones Backed up by Tim Settle (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
16 / 30

DT DaQuan Jones

Backed up by Tim Settle

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Von Miller Backed up by A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
17 / 30

DE Von Miller

Backed up by A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SLB Matt Milano Backed up by Baylon Spector (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
18 / 30

SLB Matt Milano

Backed up by Baylon Spector

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MLB Tremaine Edmunds Backed up by Tyrel Dodson and Tyler Matakevich (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
19 / 30

MLB Tremaine Edmunds

Backed up by Tyrel Dodson and Tyler Matakevich

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB Terrel Bernard Backed up by Tyrel Dodson (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
20 / 30

WLB Terrel Bernard

Backed up by Tyrel Dodson

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NCB Taron Johnson Backed up by Cam Lewis (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
21 / 30

NCB Taron Johnson

Backed up by Cam Lewis

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Tre'Davious White Backed up by Christian Benford and Siran Neal (AP Photo/John Munson)
22 / 30

CB Tre'Davious White

Backed up by Christian Benford and Siran Neal

(AP Photo/John Munson)

John Munson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Dane Jackson Backed up by Kaiir Elam (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
23 / 30

CB Dane Jackson

Backed up by Kaiir Elam

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jordan Poyer Backed up by Cam Lewis and Dean Marlowe (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
24 / 30

S Jordan Poyer

Backed up by Cam Lewis and Dean Marlowe

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Damar Hamlin Backed up by Jaquan Johnson (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
25 / 30

S Damar Hamlin

Backed up by Jaquan Johnson

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Tyler Bass (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
26 / 30

K Tyler Bass

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H Sam Martin (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
27 / 30

P/H Sam Martin

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Nyheim Hines Backed up by Khalil Sakir (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
28 / 30

PR Nyheim Hines

Backed up by Khalil Sakir

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray
KR Isaiah McKenzie Backed up by James Cook and Nyheim Hines (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
29 / 30

KR Isaiah McKenzie

Backed up by James Cook and Nyheim Hines

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Reid Ferguson (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
30 / 30

LS Reid Ferguson

(AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2. HOME COOKING

It's the first time in several years the Lions have been in the playoff picture in the NFC at the end of November. They've won three straight and are playing some good football right now in all three phases.

It sets up for what's expected to be a sell-out crowd at Ford Field today. Ford Field, when it's rocking, is such a big home-field advantage for the Lions. It will be loud and energetic early. It's up to the Lions to keep it that way.

3. LIFE WITHOUT OKUDAH

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Sunday after starting cornerback Jeff Okudah left the game against the Giants and entered concussion protocol that it was unlikely Okudah would be able to navigate through the return-to-play protocol and return by Thursday.

That means Jerry Jacobs, Mike Hughes, Amani Oruwariye and Will Harris will have to hold down the fort against one of the best passing units in football.

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs already has 1,000 receiving yards on the season (1,033). He and fellow receiver Gabe Davis have combined for 13 touchdowns on the year, while Davis is averaging 21.1 yards per reception. It's a dynamic passing attack the Bills bring to Detroit today. It's too bad a national audience won't get to see Okudah play because he's playing some terrific ball in his third season.

4. YOUNG PLAYMAKERS

This young Lions defense is figuring some things out and starting to get a lot of big contributions from several different players. Key among them have been rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph. Detroit's first and third-round picks in this year's NFL Draft have combined for six takeaways during Detroit's current three-game win streak.

The game is slowing down for both rookies, and they are seeing the whole field in front of them to put themselves in position to make plays. Joseph is the first Lions rookie to log at least three interceptions in a season since Terrance Holt in 2003. Hutchinson is the second player in NFL history to log at least 5.0 sacks and two interceptions through the first 10 games.

5. CAN LIONS STAY HOT?

During their three-game win streak dating back to Week 9, Detroit is averaging 25.7 points per game (tied for fourth with Kansas City), have 67 first downs (third) and have a plus-six turnover margin (first).

On defense they've allowed 19 points per game (ninth), a 70.6 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks (fourth) and have six interceptions (first).

Buffalo will certainly test those numbers today. The Bills are No. 2 in the NFL in scoring (28.1) and have the league's No. 2 overall offense (417.4). Defensively, the Bills are allowing just 17.4 points per game (fourth) and are third with 18 takeaways.

