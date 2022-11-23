Lions vs. Bills: How to watch, listen and follow

Nov 23, 2022 at 06:51 AM
The Detroit Lions are winners of three straight and return to Ford Field to face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the 83rd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic at 12:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, Nov. 24. Detroit looks to win four consecutive games in a single season for the first time since 2014, when they did it twice. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: CBS

  • Play-by-play: Jim Nantz
  • Analyst: Tony Romo
Gameday-16x9-Pocket-Crop

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions LIVE Postgame Show presented by MGM Grand Detroit following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-16x9-BUF-CROP

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Silver Savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

GAME DAY GIVEAWAY

Be sure to arrive early on Sunday, as the first 20,000 fans will receive a special edition Jamaal Williams roster card poster upon entry!

BUF-GAMEDAY-GIVEAWAY

THANKSGIVING HALFTIME SHOW - BEBE REXHA

The 83rd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic will feature Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha as part of the Thanksgiving Halftime Show presented by Verizon.

After establishing herself as one of music's most sought-after songwriters (her arsenal of hits includes Eminem and Rihanna's chart-topping "The Monster"), Bebe Rexha effortlessly made the transition to pop superstar. In 2015, she joined forces with rapper G-Eazy for the multi-platinum top 10 smash "Me, Myself & I" and then linked with Martin Garrix for 2016 club sensation "In The Name Of Love," which has amassed more than one billion streams on Spotify.

And that was only the beginning. In 2017, Bebe Rexha released the EPs 'All Your Fault: Part 1' and 'All Your Fault: Part 2.' The latter housed "Meant To Be," her irresistible collaboration with country outfit Florida Georgia Line. A crossover phenomenon, the song held the #1 spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart for a record-breaking 50 weeks and was certified diamond for selling more than 10 million units. It also earned a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, where Bebe Rexha was up for Best New Artist.

In 2018, Bebe Rexha released her critically acclaimed debut album, 'Expectations,' and backed it up with the similarly revered 2021 opus 'Better Mistakes.' While she puts the finishing touches on album number three, the pop star finds herself with an unexpected global smash courtesy of David Guetta's "I'm Good (Blue)," a riff on Eiffel 65's seminal "Blue (Da Ba Dee)," that went viral on TikTok earlier this year, topping the charts in more than a dozen countries.

New this year as the presenting partner of halftime, Verizon will have an activation space inside Ford Field, and is joining forces with the Lions to enhance fans' experience of the performance with a mobile lightshow.

Bebe-Updated-Pocket-Crop

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. Which team will score first? Will the Lions attempt a first half field goal? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item. The season long winner will receive two (2) season tickets for the 2023 season!

Meet the Opponent: Buffalo Bills

View photos of the starters for the Buffalo Bills.

Head Coach Sean McDermott Offensive Coordinator: Ken Dorsey Defensive Coordinator: Leslie Frazier Special Teams Coordinator: Matthew Smiley (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
1 / 30

Head Coach Sean McDermott

Offensive Coordinator: Ken Dorsey

Defensive Coordinator: Leslie Frazier

Special Teams Coordinator: Matthew Smiley

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Gabe Davis Backed up by Jake Kumerow (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
2 / 30

WR Gabe Davis

Backed up by Jake Kumerow

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Dion Dawkins Backed up by David Quessenberry (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
3 / 30

OT Dion Dawkins

Backed up by David Quessenberry

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OG Rodger Saffold Backed up by Bobby Hart (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
4 / 30

OG Rodger Saffold

Backed up by Bobby Hart

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Mitch Morse Backed up by Greg Van Roten (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
5 / 30

C Mitch Morse

Backed up by Greg Van Roten

(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OG Ryan Bates Backed up by Justin Murray (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
6 / 30

OG Ryan Bates

Backed up by Justin Murray

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OT Spencer Brown Backed up by David Quessenberry (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
7 / 30

OT Spencer Brown

Backed up by David Quessenberry

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Dawson Knox Backed up by Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)
8 / 30

TE Dawson Knox

Backed up by Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney

(AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)

Bryan Bennett/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Josh Allen Backed up by Case Keenum (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
9 / 30

QB Josh Allen

Backed up by Case Keenum

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

John Minchillo/Associated Press
RB Devin Singletary Backed up by Nyheim Hines, James Cook and Taiwan Jones (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
10 / 30

RB Devin Singletary

Backed up by Nyheim Hines, James Cook and Taiwan Jones

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB Reggie Gilliam (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
11 / 30

FB Reggie Gilliam

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Isaiah McKenzie Backed up by Khalil Shakir (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
12 / 30

WR Isaiah McKenzie

Backed up by Khalil Shakir

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Stefon Diggs (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
13 / 30

WR Stefon Diggs

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Greg Rousseau Backed up by Boogie Basham (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
14 / 30

DE Greg Rousseau

Backed up by Boogie Basham

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Ed Oliver Backed up by Jordan Phillips (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
15 / 30

DT Ed Oliver

Backed up by Jordan Phillips

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT DaQuan Jones Backed up by Tim Settle (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
16 / 30

DT DaQuan Jones

Backed up by Tim Settle

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Von Miller Backed up by A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
17 / 30

DE Von Miller

Backed up by A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SLB Matt Milano Backed up by Baylon Spector (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
18 / 30

SLB Matt Milano

Backed up by Baylon Spector

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MLB Tremaine Edmunds Backed up by Tyrel Dodson and Tyler Matakevich (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
19 / 30

MLB Tremaine Edmunds

Backed up by Tyrel Dodson and Tyler Matakevich

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seth Wenig/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB Terrel Bernard Backed up by Tyrel Dodson (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
20 / 30

WLB Terrel Bernard

Backed up by Tyrel Dodson

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NCB Taron Johnson Backed up by Cam Lewis (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
21 / 30

NCB Taron Johnson

Backed up by Cam Lewis

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Tre'Davious White Backed up by Christian Benford and Siran Neal (AP Photo/John Munson)
22 / 30

CB Tre'Davious White

Backed up by Christian Benford and Siran Neal

(AP Photo/John Munson)

John Munson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB Dane Jackson Backed up by Kaiir Elam (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
23 / 30

CB Dane Jackson

Backed up by Kaiir Elam

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jordan Poyer Backed up by Cam Lewis and Dean Marlowe (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
24 / 30

S Jordan Poyer

Backed up by Cam Lewis and Dean Marlowe

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Damar Hamlin Backed up by Jaquan Johnson (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
25 / 30

S Damar Hamlin

Backed up by Jaquan Johnson

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Tyler Bass (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
26 / 30

K Tyler Bass

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H Sam Martin (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
27 / 30

P/H Sam Martin

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR Nyheim Hines Backed up by Khalil Sakir (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
28 / 30

PR Nyheim Hines

Backed up by Khalil Sakir

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray
KR Isaiah McKenzie Backed up by James Cook and Nyheim Hines (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
29 / 30

KR Isaiah McKenzie

Backed up by James Cook and Nyheim Hines

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Reid Ferguson (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
30 / 30

LS Reid Ferguson

(AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Advertising