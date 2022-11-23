Lions vs. Bills: How to watch, listen and follow

THANKSGIVING HALFTIME SHOW - BEBE REXHA

The 83rd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic will feature Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha as part of the Thanksgiving Halftime Show presented by Verizon.

After establishing herself as one of music's most sought-after songwriters (her arsenal of hits includes Eminem and Rihanna's chart-topping "The Monster"), Bebe Rexha effortlessly made the transition to pop superstar. In 2015, she joined forces with rapper G-Eazy for the multi-platinum top 10 smash "Me, Myself & I" and then linked with Martin Garrix for 2016 club sensation "In The Name Of Love," which has amassed more than one billion streams on Spotify.

And that was only the beginning. In 2017, Bebe Rexha released the EPs 'All Your Fault: Part 1' and 'All Your Fault: Part 2.' The latter housed "Meant To Be," her irresistible collaboration with country outfit Florida Georgia Line. A crossover phenomenon, the song held the #1 spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart for a record-breaking 50 weeks and was certified diamond for selling more than 10 million units. It also earned a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, where Bebe Rexha was up for Best New Artist.

In 2018, Bebe Rexha released her critically acclaimed debut album, 'Expectations,' and backed it up with the similarly revered 2021 opus 'Better Mistakes.' While she puts the finishing touches on album number three, the pop star finds herself with an unexpected global smash courtesy of David Guetta's "I'm Good (Blue)," a riff on Eiffel 65's seminal "Blue (Da Ba Dee)," that went viral on TikTok earlier this year, topping the charts in more than a dozen countries.