Lions vs. Bills: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions are winners of three straight and return to Ford Field to face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the 83rd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic at 12:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, Nov. 24. Detroit looks to win four consecutive games in a single season for the first time since 2014, when they did it twice. Here are all the ways to follow the game:
WATCH LIVE
TV coverage: CBS
- Play-by-play: Jim Nantz
- Analyst: Tony Romo
Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.
Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions LIVE Postgame Show presented by MGM Grand Detroit following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.
LISTEN LIVE
Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network
- Play-by-play: Dan Miller
- Color commentary: Lomas Brown
- Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
PREGAME ACTIVITIES
Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.
Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!
Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Silver Savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.
GAME DAY GIVEAWAY
Be sure to arrive early on Sunday, as the first 20,000 fans will receive a special edition Jamaal Williams roster card poster upon entry!
THANKSGIVING HALFTIME SHOW - BEBE REXHA
The 83rd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic will feature Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha as part of the Thanksgiving Halftime Show presented by Verizon.
After establishing herself as one of music's most sought-after songwriters (her arsenal of hits includes Eminem and Rihanna's chart-topping "The Monster"), Bebe Rexha effortlessly made the transition to pop superstar. In 2015, she joined forces with rapper G-Eazy for the multi-platinum top 10 smash "Me, Myself & I" and then linked with Martin Garrix for 2016 club sensation "In The Name Of Love," which has amassed more than one billion streams on Spotify.
And that was only the beginning. In 2017, Bebe Rexha released the EPs 'All Your Fault: Part 1' and 'All Your Fault: Part 2.' The latter housed "Meant To Be," her irresistible collaboration with country outfit Florida Georgia Line. A crossover phenomenon, the song held the #1 spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart for a record-breaking 50 weeks and was certified diamond for selling more than 10 million units. It also earned a nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, where Bebe Rexha was up for Best New Artist.
In 2018, Bebe Rexha released her critically acclaimed debut album, 'Expectations,' and backed it up with the similarly revered 2021 opus 'Better Mistakes.' While she puts the finishing touches on album number three, the pop star finds herself with an unexpected global smash courtesy of David Guetta's "I'm Good (Blue)," a riff on Eiffel 65's seminal "Blue (Da Ba Dee)," that went viral on TikTok earlier this year, topping the charts in more than a dozen countries.
New this year as the presenting partner of halftime, Verizon will have an activation space inside Ford Field, and is joining forces with the Lions to enhance fans' experience of the performance with a mobile lightshow.
PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP
- Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. Which team will score first? Will the Lions attempt a first half field goal? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item. The season long winner will receive two (2) season tickets for the 2023 season!
