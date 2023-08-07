5 things to watch: Lions-Giants joint practices

3. TEST FOR OFFENSE

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson will get a lot of great looks from Martindale's defense. Quarterback Jared Goff looks very comfortable to begin camp in the second year in Johnson's scheme so this will be a great couple days to test themselves against a creative Giants' defense.

Goff and the Lions' offense finished last season fourth in total offense and fifth in scoring, but there are some new pieces trying to fit in this year. This will be our first look at how players like running back David Montgomery, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, tight end Sam LaPorta, wide receiver Marvin Jones. Jr. and others all mesh together against new competition.

It will also be a great test for Detroit's offensive line against Giants Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and an active Giants front. The Giants blitzed more than any other team in the NFL last season (39.7 percent), so this will be great work for them.

4. JAMO WATCH

The dynamic second-year wide receiver gets his first crack at joint practices after missing all of training camp last year rehabbing a torn ACL. Jameson Williams has shown off his speed, quickness and big-play ability through 10 practices in Allen Park. The practice and preseason reps he gets are imperative to make sure the comfort level between him and Goff is at its best before Williams has to serve a six-game suspension to begin the regular season.

"I'm telling you, as with anybody, the more reps he gets, the more time on tests, the more consecutive practices and reps he can put together, he'll just grow," Campbell said.

"I really believe that. And I do think he – I do believe he wants it. I do believe he wants to get better, I do believe – so he'll grind through this and let's see where we can go with it."