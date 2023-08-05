Camp Notes: Moseley 'feeling pretty good,' no timetable on return to practice

DEFENSE LOOKS BETTER PREPARED

One thing that's become clear through the first couple weeks of training camp practices for the Lions is how much better prepared Detroit's defense is to counter how offenses attack them.

The addition of veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and his ability to play deep safety, nickel corner and play in the box provides the kind of versatility that allows defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to put a lot of different packages on the field.

When Gardner-Johnson is in the slot we've seen a lot of Kerby Joseph and Tracy Walker at safety. But when Gardner-Johnson shifts back to safety next to Joseph it's allowed Glenn to use talented rookie defensive back Brian Branch in the slot, and that's probably Detroit's best pass defense in the secondary along with Sutton and Jacobs at the two outside cornerback spots.

Detroit's versatility and depth is starting to show itself on the edge too. They've got some players who've shown an ability to drop and play in space, and that creates some unique blitzing and pass-rush combinations.

"I think we are in the beginning stages here of we feel some versatility beginning to show itself," Campbell said recently of his defense. "And that's because we've got some guys that are showing up. I think we may be able to have some versatility here and we can have different packages and we can do different things out of those packages.