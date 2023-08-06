O'HARA: What we learned through two weeks of camp practices

Head coach Dan Campbell has been consistent in stressing that the Detroit Lions must focus on getting ready for the season and not get caught up in projections that they are the team to beat in the NFC North.

But Campbell feels no pressure from lofty expectations from Lions fans. That's what we learned in Campbell's response to a question about him possibly feeling more weight.

"No," he replied. "I don't feel weight. I feel wind under my freaking wings. That's what I feel."

The Lions are at a pivotal phase of training camp with the preseason schedule beginning and joint practices with the Giants and Jaguars the next two weeks.

Among the other things we've learned in addition to Campbell's eloquent take on pressure include the following: