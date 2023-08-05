TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 11 observations

Receiver reps: It's easy to see why the Lions think rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs will be a big part of the passing game. During individual periods at practice Saturday, the running backs were off to the side working on some blocking drills, but Gibbs wasn't with them. He was over with the receivers working on routes with the quarterbacks.
Nice stretch: The Lions have a lot of depth on the edge at pass rusher, so players are going to have to step up and get noticed if they want to make the roster and earn reps. Fourth-year outside linebacker Julian Okwara stepped in front of wide receiver Dylan Drummond in a team period and picked off a Nate Sudfeld pass. A couple plays later he got around the edge for a would-be sack. It was a nice stretch for Okwara. That's how a player gets noticed in practice.
Situational ball: Head coach Dan Campbell set up a situation late in practice with the No. 1 offense and defense against the No. 2 offense and defense. The ones were given the situation where they were down 24-14 with 3:41 left on the clock with three timeouts. The first team started on defense and forced a three and out using up their three timeouts in the process.
After a punt with no return, multiple catches by wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta moved the ball down the field for the first-team offense and eventually within 24-21 with 1:42 left on the clock with a 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff to Gibbs, who beat linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. After an onside kick, the first-team offense got the ball back and scored five plays later on a strike from Goff to LaPorta for 18 yards.
View photos from Day 10 of Detroit Lions training camp on Thursday August 3, 2023.
Impressive youngsters: It seems like every day I'm jotting down two numbers for making plays: 32 and 83. I can't wait to see how rookie defensive back Brian Branch and Drummond play in joint practices with the Giants next week and in Friday's preseason opener.
Injury concern: Wide receiver Denzel Mims left practice Saturday after making a terrific high point catch deep over the middle in a team drill but appeared to injure his right leg in the process. He limped off and was later spotted gingerly walking to the locker room with a trainer. The Lions were a little thin at receiver Saturday after Mims left and with Jameson Williams not taking part in practice.