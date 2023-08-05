TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 11 observations

Receiver reps: It's easy to see why the Lions think rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs will be a big part of the passing game. During individual periods at practice Saturday, the running backs were off to the side working on some blocking drills, but Gibbs wasn't with them. He was over with the receivers working on routes with the quarterbacks.

Nice stretch: The Lions have a lot of depth on the edge at pass rusher, so players are going to have to step up and get noticed if they want to make the roster and earn reps. Fourth-year outside linebacker Julian Okwara stepped in front of wide receiver Dylan Drummond in a team period and picked off a Nate Sudfeld pass. A couple plays later he got around the edge for a would-be sack. It was a nice stretch for Okwara. That's how a player gets noticed in practice.