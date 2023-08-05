training-camp-news

Presented by

TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 11 observations

Aug 05, 2023 at 02:21 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Receiver reps: It's easy to see why the Lions think rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs will be a big part of the passing game. During individual periods at practice Saturday, the running backs were off to the side working on some blocking drills, but Gibbs wasn't with them. He was over with the receivers working on routes with the quarterbacks.

Nice stretch: The Lions have a lot of depth on the edge at pass rusher, so players are going to have to step up and get noticed if they want to make the roster and earn reps. Fourth-year outside linebacker Julian Okwara stepped in front of wide receiver Dylan Drummond in a team period and picked off a Nate Sudfeld pass. A couple plays later he got around the edge for a would-be sack. It was a nice stretch for Okwara. That's how a player gets noticed in practice.

Situational ball: Head coach Dan Campbell set up a situation late in practice with the No. 1 offense and defense against the No. 2 offense and defense. The ones were given the situation where they were down 24-14 with 3:41 left on the clock with three timeouts. The first team started on defense and forced a three and out using up their three timeouts in the process.

After a punt with no return, multiple catches by wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta moved the ball down the field for the first-team offense and eventually within 24-21 with 1:42 left on the clock with a 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff to Gibbs, who beat linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. After an onside kick, the first-team offense got the ball back and scored five plays later on a strike from Goff to LaPorta for 18 yards.

Training camp photos: August 3, 2023

View photos from Day 10 of Detroit Lions training camp on Thursday August 3, 2023.

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 30

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 30

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 30

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (0) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (38) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 30

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (38) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 30

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide tight end Daniel Helm (43) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 30

Detroit Lions wide tight end Daniel Helm (43) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89), Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 30

Detroit Lions safety Brady Breeze (35) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Darrell Daniels (86) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Darrell Daniels (86) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 30

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 30

Detroit Lions quarterback Adrian Martinez (18) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 30

Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Denzel Mims (17) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Denzel Mims (17) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Denzel Mims (17) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Denzel Mims (17) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Dylan Drummond (83) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions kicker Parker Romo (24) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 30

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions kicker Parker Romo (24) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 30

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
21 / 30

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
22 / 30

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes, Football Legend Dat Nguyen during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
23 / 30

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes, Football Legend Dat Nguyen during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Jake McQuaide (50) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
24 / 30

Detroit Lions long snapper Jake McQuaide (50) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith (23) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
25 / 30

Detroit Lions defensive back Saivion Smith (23) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (38) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
26 / 30

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (38) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Darrell Daniels (86) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
27 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Darrell Daniels (86) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
28 / 30

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Football Legend Dat Nguyen during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
29 / 30

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell, Football Legend Dat Nguyen during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
30 / 30

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during training camp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on August 3, 2023. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Impressive youngsters: It seems like every day I'm jotting down two numbers for making plays: 32 and 83. I can't wait to see how rookie defensive back Brian Branch and Drummond play in joint practices with the Giants next week and in Friday's preseason opener.

Injury concern: Wide receiver Denzel Mims left practice Saturday after making a terrific high point catch deep over the middle in a team drill but appeared to injure his right leg in the process. He limped off and was later spotted gingerly walking to the locker room with a trainer. The Lions were a little thin at receiver Saturday after Mims left and with Jameson Williams not taking part in practice.

Related Content

news

Camp Notes: Moseley 'feeling pretty good,' no timetable on return to practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 11 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Joseph trusting his instincts & running to the football

Safety Kerby Joseph's formula for getting turnovers with the Detroit Lions sounds pretty simple.
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 players who stood out in camp practices

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 players who have stood out so far in Detroit Lions training camp practices.
news

Camp Notes: Hutchinson dominant in Lions' scrimmage-like practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 10 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 10 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Reynolds likes Lions' versatility on offense: 'We attack the defense'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds likes the versatility and creativity in OC Ben Johnson's offensive scheme.
news

Camp Notes: Williams stands out at Wednesday's practice, will see significant preseason reps

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 9 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 9 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Lions excited to see what Paschal can do in second season

Second-year defensive lineman Josh Paschal is healthy heading into Year 2, and the Detroit Lions are excited to see what he can do.
news

Jones Jr. returns to practice from NFI list: It felt good to be out there

The surroundings look similar, but the vibe is different for wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. in his return to the Detroit Lions after a two-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
news

Camp Notes: No block, no rock - Williams listening to OC's message

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 8 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.
Advertising