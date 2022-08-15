TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 14 observations

Situational work: The team worked through a number of different end-game situations Monday. Ball on the 49-yard line down three with 16 seconds left (missed 58-yard field goal by Riley Patterson). Ball on the 19-yard line down a touchdown with 20 seconds left (C.J. Moore deflection of Jared Goff pass as time expired). Ball at midfield down a touchdown with 45 seconds left (Goff and first-team offense turned it over on downs; Rookie cornerback Chase Lucas intercepted quarterback David Blough in end zone to end second-team rep). – Tim Twentyman
Catch of the day: Wide receiver Trinity Benson gets the nod with a good over-the-shoulder sliding grab for a touchdown down on a ball from Blough in a team period. Benson got a step on cornerback Will Harris and made a great adjustment on a good ball thrown to the outside shoulder by Blough. Benson took out a Hard Knocks crew member in the process, and still hung on to the ball. The crew member was OK. – Tim Twentyman
Following form: It's no surprise to anyone who follows practice that wide receiver Tom Kennedy had eight catches for 104 yards in Monday's preseason game. Kennedy makes plays in practice. It's no surprise that he did it in a game, given the opportunity. – Mike O'Hara
Back in action: It was good to see veteran wide receiver Quintez Cephus back on the practice field Monday as he's been out a couple weeks after suffering a left leg injury during a catch in a one-on-one period. Cephus is fighting for a roster spot with Benson, Kennedy and others, so it's good to see he's back and has a few weeks to compete. – Tim Twentyman
First-team reps: Rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has worked his way up the depth chart and is taking a lot of first-team reps in practice. He was playing alongside Alex Anzalone with the first-team defense a lot Monday. There was one play in particular that showed off his speed and range. He faked an A-gap blitz (between center and guard) and was still able to get out wide and cover the running back in the flat for a no-gain play. His speed really stands out among the linebacker group.
Rodriguez did find himself matched up with running back D’Andre Swift in coverage in the open field in 7-on-7s, and Swift got him for a touchdown, but going against Swift and the first-team guys on offense is going to accelerate Rodriguez's learning curve. – Tim Twentyman
A spark: Tight end Devin Funchess provided one in a practice that seemed to lack energy. Funchess got open on a sharp cut to make a TD catch in the left corner of the end zone. That got a few hand slaps from teammates. – Mike O'Hara
View photos from the Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions Preseason Week 1 game at Ford Field on Friday, Aug. 12 in Detroit, MI.
Working in: I didn't catch if Halapoulivaati Vaitai was at practice early and left or wasn't at practice at all, but Tommy Kraemer got the majority of the work at right guard Monday with Vaitai not taking part. Kraemer played in nine games with three starts last season. He's a solid reserve the Lions are excited about. – Tim Twentyman
Making a difference: Moore is a veteran safety who made a nice play to knock away a Goff pass in the end zone in a team period Monday, but he really makes his mark on special teams. Listening in on special teams drills Monday, there were a lot of 'Good work, C.J.,' 'Nice job, C.J.,' 'Way to compete, C.J.' comments from coaches and fellow players in those drills. - Tim Twentyman