TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 14 observations

First-team reps: Rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has worked his way up the depth chart and is taking a lot of first-team reps in practice. He was playing alongside Alex Anzalone with the first-team defense a lot Monday. There was one play in particular that showed off his speed and range. He faked an A-gap blitz (between center and guard) and was still able to get out wide and cover the running back in the flat for a no-gain play. His speed really stands out among the linebacker group.