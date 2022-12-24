5 things to watch: Lions at Panthers

The Detroit Lions will try to stay red hot in chilly North Carolina today against a Carolina Panthers team who control their own path to the playoffs and an NFC South title. Both these teams have a lot of the line.

Here are five things to watch out for later today at Bank of America Stadium as the Lions try and make it four wins in a row and seven in their last eight:

1. TURNOVERS

Always the most important statistic in any football game, the Lions have done a tremendous job over their current 6-1 streak of limiting the turnovers on offense and generating some on defense. Jared Goff is the only quarterback in the NFL who has started the last six games and not turned the ball over. Goff has attempted 219 consecutive passes since his last interception, which establishes a new franchise record and serves as the longest active streak in the NFL.