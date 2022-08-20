5 things to watch: Lions at Colts

4. WIDE RECEIVER DEPTH

Veteran wide receiver Tom Kennedy led all receivers in receiving yards Week 1 of the preseason after an eight-catch, 104-yard performance against the Falcons last week. Kennedy is fighting for one of the last receiver spots, and quite frankly, if training camp were to end today, it would be hard to keep him off the roster with the way he's performed all camp, not just in last week's preseason opener.

Can Trinity Benson make a run at a roster spot? We'll see if Quintez Cephus plays after returning to practice earlier this week, though he was held out of joint practices with the Colts on Wednesday and Thursday as he returns from a left leg injury suffered the second week of camp. Can Kalil Pimpleton or Maurice Alexander toss their hat into the final conversation for a roster spot, or are they more likely practice squad considerations?

5. STARTING CORNERBACKS

I'd expect Amani Oruwariye to get the night off. He's been the most consistent cornerback in camp, and based off last year, he's trending toward being cornerback No. 1 heading into the regular season.

But Jeff Okudah and Will Harris are still competing for the starting job opposite Oruwariye, though I thought Okudah did some nice things this week against the Colts to maybe give himself the edge going into the home stretch. I'd like to see both players start Saturday and see how they perform.