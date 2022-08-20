5 things to watch: Lions at Colts

Aug 20, 2022 at 07:53 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts square off Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium for the second preseason game for both clubs. Lions head coach Dan Campbell and Colts head coach Frank Reich told the media this week they agreed weeks ago that after two days of joint practices on Wednesday and Thursday, many of the starters for both teams would sit out Saturday.

It will be a great opportunity for some backups to get quality reps and for those fighting for roster spots to make a good impression with only one more preseason game after Saturday and one more week of training camp left to make their mark.

Here are five things I'll be watching out for in Saturday's Week 2 preseason matchup with the Colts:

Lions-Colts joint practice photos: August 18, 2022

View photos from Day 2 of Lions-Colts joint practice on Thursday August 18, 2022.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 89

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
2 / 89

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
3 / 89

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
4 / 89

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
5 / 89

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
6 / 89

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
7 / 89

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) and Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
8 / 89

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
9 / 89

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
10 / 89

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
11 / 89

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
12 / 89

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
13 / 89

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
14 / 89

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
15 / 89

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
16 / 89

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4), Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19), Detroit Lions tight end Devin Funchess (13) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
17 / 89

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4), Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19), Detroit Lions tight end Devin Funchess (13) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
18 / 89

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
19 / 89

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (62), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (98) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
20 / 89

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (62), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (98) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
A joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
21 / 89

A joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
22 / 89

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
23 / 89

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
24 / 89

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
25 / 89

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
26 / 89

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (98) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
27 / 89

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (98) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) and Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
28 / 89

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) and Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
29 / 89

Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
30 / 89

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
31 / 89

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
32 / 89

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
33 / 89

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) and Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
34 / 89

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) and Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
35 / 89

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
36 / 89

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
37 / 89

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) and Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
38 / 89

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
39 / 89

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
40 / 89

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
41 / 89

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
42 / 89

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
43 / 89

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
44 / 89

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
45 / 89

Detroit Lions safety JuJu Hughes (33) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley and Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
46 / 89

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley and Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
47 / 89

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) and Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
48 / 89

Detroit Lions safety DeShon Elliott (5) and Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
49 / 89

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (19) and Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
50 / 89

Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (19) and Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
51 / 89

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (62) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
52 / 89

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (62) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
53 / 89

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
54 / 89

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
55 / 89

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
56 / 89

Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
57 / 89

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
58 / 89

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
59 / 89

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
60 / 89

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
61 / 89

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
62 / 89

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
63 / 89

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
64 / 89

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
65 / 89

Detroit Lions kicker Riley Patterson (6) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
66 / 89

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
67 / 89

Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
68 / 89

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Derrick Deese Jr. (48) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
69 / 89

Detroit Lions tight end Derrick Deese Jr. (48) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
70 / 89

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
71 / 89

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (29) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
72 / 89

Detroit Lions cornerback Mark Gilbert (29) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
73 / 89

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
74 / 89

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
75 / 89

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
76 / 89

Detroit Lions Defensive Backs Coach/Pass Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
77 / 89

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
78 / 89

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
79 / 89

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (98) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
80 / 89

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (98) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
81 / 89

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) and Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
82 / 89

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) and Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
83 / 89

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
84 / 89

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
85 / 89

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
86 / 89

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Trinity Benson (17) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
87 / 89

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
88 / 89

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) and Detroit Lions tackle Darrin Paulo (66) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
89 / 89

Detroit Lions tackle Obinna Eze (65) and Detroit Lions tackle Darrin Paulo (66) during a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts at Grand Park in Westfield, IN on August 18, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

1. BACKUP QB CONTEST

David Blough has emerged as the leader in the competition with Tim Boyle for the backup quarterback job through the first few weeks of camp and Preseason Week 1.

Both players moved the ball and led multiple scoring drives in the loss to Atlanta in the preseason opener last Friday, but both also had a critical turnover. Boyle had an interception deep in Lions territory in the third quarter that led to a field goal. Blough had a costly fumble late in the fourth quarter with the Lions trying to wind down the clock with the lead.

"They did some really good things and then they had a couple of – each of them really had one costly play which I mean at that position unfortunately, those are the ones that will kill you," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week.

"But we see them progressing, they're going to get better, let's see if they learn from it which I think they will. Blough will take the twos for now. And then we let them just keep competing."

It really seems like it's Blough's job to lose at this point. What will we see from each guy on Saturday?

Related Links

2. RESERVE PASS RUSH

Aidan Hutchinson and Charles Harris are pretty well cemented as the starters on the edge for the Lions, Hutchinson from the rush end spot and Harris as the SAM linebacker. But who else can emerge to provide depth there?

The Lions like what Julian Okwara was showing before an injury has kept him out of practice for nearly two weeks now. Availability is sometimes the best ability in these camp competitions. Romeo Okwara still looks to be a way off from returning from the Achilles injury he suffered last year. That's given a player like veteran Austin Bryant some opportunities, and Bryant's made the most of them. He's had a great camp.

Players like James Houston, John Cominsky, Eric Banks, Bruce Hector, Jashon Cornell and Isaiah Buggs get a chance Saturday to show that they can be depth players along this defensive line. Who takes advantage of the opportunity?

3. PECKING ORDER AT LINEBACKER

Rookie sixth-round pick Malcolm Rodriguez has been the big story at training camp. He's worked his way into a starting role, which he's earned by being a playmaker every day.

It will be interesting to see what Campbell decides to do in terms of play time for his linebackers Saturday. I'd expect Alex Anzalone to sit out, but he could be the only. Rodriguez is trending toward a starting role, but he's still a rookie and could use the reps. So could second-year linebacker Derrick Barnes.

There's a lot of good competition in that room for roles on defense and roster spots between guys like Jarrad Davis, Chris Board, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Josh Woods and Anthony Pittman. I'd expect most if not all of those guys to play as Campbell and the Lions still try to figure out the pecking order in that group.

4. WIDE RECEIVER DEPTH

Veteran wide receiver Tom Kennedy led all receivers in receiving yards Week 1 of the preseason after an eight-catch, 104-yard performance against the Falcons last week. Kennedy is fighting for one of the last receiver spots, and quite frankly, if training camp were to end today, it would be hard to keep him off the roster with the way he's performed all camp, not just in last week's preseason opener.

Can Trinity Benson make a run at a roster spot? We'll see if Quintez Cephus plays after returning to practice earlier this week, though he was held out of joint practices with the Colts on Wednesday and Thursday as he returns from a left leg injury suffered the second week of camp. Can Kalil Pimpleton or Maurice Alexander toss their hat into the final conversation for a roster spot, or are they more likely practice squad considerations?

5. STARTING CORNERBACKS

I'd expect Amani Oruwariye to get the night off. He's been the most consistent cornerback in camp, and based off last year, he's trending toward being cornerback No. 1 heading into the regular season.

But Jeff Okudah and Will Harris are still competing for the starting job opposite Oruwariye, though I thought Okudah did some nice things this week against the Colts to maybe give himself the edge going into the home stretch. I'd like to see both players start Saturday and see how they perform.

Veteran Mike Hughes worked both inside and outside against the Colts this week. Could he push AJ Parker for the starting nickel spot? If Parker sits Saturday, we probably know the answer to that question. Where do rookies Chase Lucas and safety Kerby Joseph fit into the mix at their respective positions? It's a big week for both those players as they're expected to get quality playing time. Can Lucas make up for the dropped interception that would have sealed the game for the Lions last week?

Related Content

news

Camp Notes: Hutchinson feels ready for regular season

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 16 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Lions-Colts joint practice Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice with the Indianapolis Colts.

news

Camp Notes: Swift talks relationship with Duce Staley, goals for 2022 season

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 15 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Lions-Colts joint practice Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice with the Indianapolis Colts.

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 takeaways from Hard Knocks Episode 2

Catch up on all the action from the second episode of HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS.

news

5 things to watch: Lions-Colts joint practices

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch when the Detroit Lions head to Indianapolis for two joint practice sessions with the Colts.

news

Camp Notes: Rookie Chase Lucas finds redemption with INT in practice

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from Day 14 of Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 14 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 players who stood out in Lions' first preseason game

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five players who stood out in the Detroit Lions' first preseason game of the year.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 1 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' preseason Week 1 loss to the Atlanta Falcons

news

NOTEBOOK: Goff insists on playing in preseason opener despite planned night off

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 27-23 preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Advertising