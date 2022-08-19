O'HARA: Williams enjoying the competition in joint practices

Plainly, Williams loves football and a lot of the elements that go with it besides gameday in the regular season. That's apparent when you watch him play catch with fans in the stands before going out on the field for pregame warmup.

Preseason practices with another team are something he accepts as part of getting ready to play games that count in the standings.

"It felt good to be out there and get that competition in," Williams said. "And really, just to show what we're about during practice. You can tell our energy about each other.