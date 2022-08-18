Camp Notes: Hutchinson feels ready for regular season

IN A GOOD PLACE

Defensive lineman Austin Bryant was hurt most of his first two seasons in the NFL, playing in just 10 games combined. He played in 14 games last season and recorded a respectable 4.5 sacks.

If training camp is any indication of what we can expect from Bryant in Year 4, he might be in line for his best season yet. He's had a good camp and was arguably the most disruptive player on the field for the Lions' defense during Thursday's practice with the Colts.

"I've made some plays, it's been good," Bryant said Thursday. "It does do a lot for my confidence. I think it just goes with experience. This is my fourth year. You all know my story, I dealt with injuries. I finally got a good two offseasons to get healthy.

"Finally in a scheme where I feel fits the way I like to play. Finally in a culture where you get to work hard and have fun and be ourselves. I'm just grateful for this year and grateful to be in this position."

With Romeo Okwara and Julian Okwara currently out because of injuries, Bryant has taken advantage of his opportunities and he's trending toward being part of the rotation on the edge to start the year.

EXTRA POINT