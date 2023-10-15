5 things to watch: Lions at Buccaneers

2. CAN OFFENSE STAY HOT?

Detroit's offense currently ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored (29.6), sixth in total offense (384.4), seventh in rushing (141.0) and ninth in passing (243.4). The 19 touchdowns scored by the Lions through the first five games of the season are the second most in team history and they're currently on a 14-game streak of scoring at least 20 points.

Tampa Bay's defense is playing pretty good ball right now. They play an aggressive brand of ball under head coach Todd Bowles. The Bucs rank eighth in the league in points allowed (17.0), they are the No. 2 defense in red zone efficiency (27.3 percent) and they have the league's fourth highest blitz percentage at 38.8 percent. Tampa Bay has stars at every level of their defense, and this will be the toughest test for Detroit's offense so far this season.

3. GROUND AND POUND

One way to neutralize a stingy and aggressive defense is to get things rolling offensively on the ground. That will be job No. 1 for coordinator Ben Johnson and the Lions' offense. David Montgomery has been terrific to start his Lions career with 371 rushing yards (4.2 avg.) and six touchdowns in just four games played. He's the first player in team history with a touchdown in each of his first four games with the team.