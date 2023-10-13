NOTEBOOK: LaPorta back at practice Friday after missing Thursday

Opponents haven't had much luck so far in slowing down Detroit Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, and it doesn't appear a minor calf strain will be able to slow him down either.

After sitting out Thursday's practice with the injury, LaPorta was back on the field for the Lions during the open portion of Friday's practice and looked to be moving fine.

"Yeah, he just had a little bit of a strain," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of LaPorta before practice on Friday. "Don't know, we'll know more today. He was out in walkthrough (Friday morning), so we'll see what he looks like out here."

LaPorta has 25 receptions for 289 yards and three touchdowns through his first five NFL games. Through five weeks he leads all NFL tight ends in receiving yards and his 25 catches are the fourth most. He also has the most first-down receptions (14) and 25-yard-plus receptions (3) among tight ends this season.

His ability to practice Friday is a good sign for his availability for Sunday in Tampa Bay as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks.

The news wasn't as good for running back Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring), tight end James Mitchell (hamstring), guard Jonah Jackson (ankle) and defensive back Brian Branch (ankle). All four missed their third straight practice this week and at this point seem unlikely to play Sunday. Branch was working off to the side of practice with trainers on Friday.

"I would say they're all doing better. Gibbs had a really good day two days ago," Campbell said. "And then we kind of gave him a breather yesterday, so he's doing good. Branch is getting better, but I can't say right now with any certainty whether we'll have them this week."