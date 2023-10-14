How to Watch

Delivered By

Lions at Buccaneers: How to watch, listen and follow

Oct 14, 2023 at 06:44 AM
PJ CLARK HEADSHOT 2021
PJ Clark

Digital Media Coordinator

The Detroit Lions have won three straight and are now headed south, traveling to Florida to face Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 15th at 4:25 p.m. ET. This Sunday will mark Detroit's first trip to Raymond James Stadium since Week 14 of 2017. A Lions victory would also lead to the franchise's first four-game win streak since 2016. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Adam Amin
  • Analyst: Daryl Johnston

TV map: See where the Lions-Buccaneers matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

506Sports2023Wk6

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions Live CURE Auto Insurance Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-16x9-TB-Pocket

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing yards? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!
  • Lions BINGO presented by Little Caesars: After a year away, Lions Bingo returns for the 2023 season! Set your board, watch the game and win fantastic weekly prizes, courtesy of Little Caesars.

Meet the Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

View photos of the starters for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head Coach Todd Bowles Offensive Coordinator: Dave Canales Co-Defensive Coordinators: Kacy Rodgers and Larry Foote Special Team Coordinator: Keith Armstrong (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
1 / 27

Head Coach Todd Bowles

Offensive Coordinator: Dave Canales

Co-Defensive Coordinators: Kacy Rodgers and Larry Foote

Special Team Coordinator: Keith Armstrong

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Mike Evans Backed up by Trey Palmer and Rakim Jarrett (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
2 / 27

WR Mike Evans

Backed up by Trey Palmer and Rakim Jarrett

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Chris Godwin Backed up by Deven Thompkins (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
3 / 27

WR Chris Godwin

Backed up by Deven Thompkins

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Tristan Wirfs Backed up by Justin Skule (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
4 / 27

T Tristan Wirfs

Backed up by Justin Skule

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Matt Feiler Backed up by Aaron Stinnie (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
5 / 27

G Matt Feiler

Backed up by Aaron Stinnie

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Robert Hainsey (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
6 / 27

C Robert Hainsey

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Cody Mauch Backed up by Nick Leverett (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
7 / 27

G Cody Mauch

Backed up by Nick Leverett

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Luke Goedeke Backed up by Brandon Walton (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
8 / 27

T Luke Goedeke

Backed up by Brandon Walton

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Cade Otton Backed up by David Wells (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
9 / 27

TE Cade Otton

Backed up by David Wells

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Ko Kieft Backed up by Payne Durham (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
10 / 27

TE Ko Kieft

Backed up by Payne Durham

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Baker Mayfield Backed up by Kyle Trask (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
11 / 27

QB Baker Mayfield

Backed up by Kyle Trask

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Rachaad White Backed up by Sean Tucker and Ke'Shawn Vaughn (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
12 / 27

RB Rachaad White

Backed up by Sean Tucker and Ke'Shawn Vaughn

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Calijah Kancey Backed up by Mike Greene (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
13 / 27

DL Calijah Kancey

Backed up by Mike Greene

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Vita Vea Backed up by Greg Gaines (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
14 / 27

NT Vita Vea

Backed up by Greg Gaines

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Logan Hall Backed up by William Gholston and Patrick O'Connor (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
15 / 27

DL Logan Hall

Backed up by William Gholston and Patrick O'Connor

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka Backed up by Yaya Diaby and Markees Watts (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
16 / 27

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Backed up by Yaya Diaby and Markees Watts

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Devin White Backed up by K.J. Britt (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
17 / 27

ILB Devin White

Backed up by K.J. Britt

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Lavonte David Backed up by SirVocea Dennis (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
18 / 27

ILB Lavonte David

Backed up by SirVocea Dennis

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Shaquil Barrett Backed up by Anthony Nelson and Cam Gill (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
19 / 27

OLB Shaquil Barrett

Backed up by Anthony Nelson and Cam Gill

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Jamel Dean Backed up by Zyon McCollum and Dereck Pitts (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
20 / 27

CB Jamel Dean

Backed up by Zyon McCollum and Dereck Pitts

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Carlton Davis III Backed up by Dee Delaney and Josh Hayes (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
21 / 27

CB Carlton Davis III

Backed up by Dee Delaney and Josh Hayes

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Antoine Winfield Jr. Backed up by Kaevon Merriweather (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
22 / 27

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Backed up by Kaevon Merriweather

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Ryan Neal Backed up by Christian Izien (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
23 / 27

S Ryan Neal

Backed up by Christian Izien

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H Jake Camarda (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
24 / 27

P/H Jake Camarda

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Chase McLaughlin (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
25 / 27

K Chase McLaughlin

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Zach Triner (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
26 / 27

LS Zach Triner

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

Alex Menendez/AP
PR/KR Deven Thompkins Backed up by Trey Palmer and Rachaad White (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
27 / 27

PR/KR Deven Thompkins

Backed up by Trey Palmer and Rachaad White

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

Related Content

news

Lions vs. Panthers: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions host the Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions at Packers: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions are back on Thursday Night Football, facing the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sept. 28th at 8:15 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions vs. Falcons: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions host the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions vs. Seahawks: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions host the Seattle Seahawks at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions at Chiefs: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions open the season on the biggest stage, taking on the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
Advertising