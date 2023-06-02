Sutton building chemistry with new teammates in 'high energy' secondary

Sutton joins veterans C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Emmanuel Moseley and rookie Brian Branch as new faces expected to make an impact in Detroit's secondary. It's a pretty versatile group with a number of players able to play multiple spots, including Sutton, who played some safety, outside corner and nickel corner over his years with the Steelers.

For Sutton, the rest of OTAs and next week's mandatory minicamp is all about continuing to build chemistry amongst all the new pieces in the secondary.

"Just putting time in," he said. "I always tell the guys, 'never be in a rush to get out the building.' Being early and being on time and taking care of your body throughout the morning. Push through meetings and make sure you get all the details. And always ask questions. No question is a wrong question or bad question. Just opening those guys up to those different things and being a sponge from everything."