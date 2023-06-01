Sewell stepping into more of a leadership role for Lions

Penei Sewell is just 22 years old and already one of the best tackles in the game. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is an athletic freak who made the Pro Bowl in just his second season.

He enters Year 3 as one of the key players for an offensive line that's expected to be one of the best in football. Sewell is still the young man on a veteran offensive line but he started to find his voice last season and enjoyed stepping into more of a leadership role. It's something he hopes to carry into this year.