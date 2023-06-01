TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 2 observations

Picking up where he left off: The last time we saw safety Kerby Joseph in game action he was clinching Detroit's Week 18 win in Green Bay with an interception off Aaron Rodgers. Joseph was back at it Thursday with a nice interception off Jared Goff , stepping in front of a crossing route during a 7-on-7 period. Joseph took the pick to the house for a touchdown. Heading into Year 2 after a four-interception rookie season, the Lions are expecting a lot of ball production from their young safety. – Tim Twentyman

Big leg: Parker Romo made his presence felt in a kicking competition with Riley Patterson. The offense backed Patterson to win and the defense took Romo. The field goals ranged from about 45 to 55-plus from my vantage point, and Romo was a perfect 4-for-4. Paterson missed one short left from what looked like about 57 yards. Romo got the win and the offense had to do planks. Romo nailed one from 60-plus yards later in practice to cap off a team period. He was 17-of-19 kicking field goals in the XFL in the spring. – Tim Twentyman