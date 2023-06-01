TIM AND MIKE: OTA Week 2 observations

Picking up where he left off: The last time we saw safety Kerby Joseph in game action he was clinching Detroit's Week 18 win in Green Bay with an interception off Aaron Rodgers. Joseph was back at it Thursday with a nice interception off Jared Goff, stepping in front of a crossing route during a 7-on-7 period. Joseph took the pick to the house for a touchdown. Heading into Year 2 after a four-interception rookie season, the Lions are expecting a lot of ball production from their young safety. – Tim Twentyman
Big leg: Parker Romo made his presence felt in a kicking competition with Riley Patterson. The offense backed Patterson to win and the defense took Romo. The field goals ranged from about 45 to 55-plus from my vantage point, and Romo was a perfect 4-for-4. Paterson missed one short left from what looked like about 57 yards. Romo got the win and the offense had to do planks. Romo nailed one from 60-plus yards later in practice to cap off a team period. He was 17-of-19 kicking field goals in the XFL in the spring. – Tim Twentyman
Tight end depth: Head coach Dan Campbell talked about depth at the tight end position in his press conference before practice, and rookie Sam LaPorta gave an example of what he meant on the practice field. LaPorta made a good catch on a cut from right to the left sideline without breaking stride. – Mike O'Hara
Explosive threat: Rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs got considerable run with the first-team offense with David Montgomery not taking part in Thursday's open OTA practice. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said one thing he saw in the self-scout of the offense last year was an opportunity to be much more explosive in the run game. That's something Gibbs can provide with his 4.3 speed. – Tim Twentyman
Situational football: The offense had the ball on their own 38-yard line with 45 seconds on the clock down three with one timeout left. The first-team offense led by Goff was a little rocky in the period but two completions to wide receiver Amon-Ra. St. Brown put them in a position to kick a 60-yard field goal that Romo knocked through.
The second-team offense led by quarterback Nate Sudfeld started with three incompletions to set up 4th and 10. On fourth down Sudfeld got a big completion to LaPorta down the right sideline for 15 yards. After three more incompletions Sudfeld hit wide receiver Tom Kennedy on fourth down for a first down to set up a Patterson 54-yard field goal that was good. – Tim Twentyman
Observation point: Rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker can't practice with the team while recovering from a knee injury, but he follows everything the offense does. He stands behind the quarterback on every play. That gives him a view of every play. – Mike O'Hara
Looking fast: Second-year tight end James Mitchell caught my eye Thursday with how crisp and fast he looked on routes in the individual period. He's now more than a year removed from a torn ACL that limited him early last year. He looked more explosive Thursday than I remember him looking at any point last season. – Tim Twentyman