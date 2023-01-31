5 things to watch: 2023 Senior Bowl

Representatives from all 32 teams will gather in Mobile, Ala. this week to evaluate 120-plus of the best senior talent heading into this year's NFL Draft. Talent evaluators like the Senior Bowl particularly for the three days of practice leading up to the game where they get an up-close look at these prospects in a competitive football setting.

The 2022 Senior Bowl featured 106 prospects who were drafted last April. Among those were six first-round picks and a total of 45 players drafted in Rounds 1-3. All 32 teams selected at least one Senior Bowler last year and 12 teams selected four or more players who participated, per the Senior Bowl.

Here are five things Detroit Lions fans should look out for at this week's Senior Bowl:

1. STRONG DL GROUP

Lions general manager Brad Holmes didn't mince words when asked after the season what area needs the most help this offseason.

"Obviously, our defense was ranked 32nd, so I mean it's pretty obviously that we're going to have to utilize some resources to try and improve that defense," Holmes said.

Holmes could look to bolster every level of his defense, and it just so happens the strength of these two Senior Bowl rosters might be upfront along the defensive line, especially on the edge.